everyday-things-that-were-created-by-space-exploration

Since the launch of the Sputnik satellite on 1957, space technology has come a long way, allowing humanity to set foot on the Moon, to create a space station in orbit and launch scientific probes that closely study other worlds in the Solar System and beyond.

For these missions to be possible, many years of development of new technologies, and some of these inventions, are needed. have gained adapted versions that also benefit us here on Earth.

In today’s program you will discover technologies that we use in everyday life, which, in fact, were invented to explore space.