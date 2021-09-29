CT News — Redmi Launches Cheap Cell Phones, World's Lightest 5G Cell Phone, and More!
8 hours Smartphone
Sharp presents Android cell phone with 5G lightest in the world
The brand also showed a device with simpler specifications, but which has a display with a refresh rate of 128 Hz
Sharp presents Android cell phone with 5G lightest in the world
The brand also showed a device with simpler specifications, but which has a display with a refresh rate of 128 Hz
Skype hasn’t died and prepares Zoom-style renovation to follow relevant
Microsoft’s communication platform seemed to be in its last days, but the development team seems to have big plans for it
Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi 9i Sport are announced with a focus on the entry market
Models bring 6.5-inch screens, 5. battery03 mAh and set up to 4 GB of RAM and 120 GB of internal storage
1 day
Market
Correios offers same-day deliveries with SEDEX Today
Correios offers same-day deliveries with SEDEX Today
1 day
Innovation
Smallest flying device in the world has grain size sand and motor dispenser
The microflier developed by Northwestern University, USA, uses the force of the wind to float without the help of motors
Smallest flying device in the world has grain size sand and motor dispenser
The microflier developed by Northwestern University, USA, uses the force of the wind to float without the help of motors