Google to abandon old Gboard sticker catalog
When it arrived, the “emoji mixer” raised the bar on the Gboard stickers with a huge variety of reactions, some even very difficult to explain. In exchange, however, Google will abandon an old tool, the “Minis” stickers, which are the style of Bitmojis from Snapchat.
The notice that the feature will end appears on the Gboard itself. Users who resort to classic stickers are informed that the “minis will be discontinued soon”. According to details obtained by the 9to5Google website, the stickers should disappear by the end of October.
Discontinuation notice appears for users who still use the old stickers (Image: Reproduction/9to5Google)
Redundant expressions
The set of stickers appeared in 2020, and the The proposal was to present illustrated reactions based on the phone owner’s face — like iOS Memojis, but two-dimensional. The options continued to evolve and eventually became very similar to traditional emojis.
At the time, however, the expressions did not captivate the public and Google itself left them aside. Then, in October 2020 the emoji mixer, officially known as the Emoji Kitchen, came out, throwing another shovel of lime over the old figurines.
The mix of emoji, in addition to not straying from the classics, creates a huge catalog of options with great expressiveness (Image: Playback/Google)
A case of success
Currently, Emoji Kitchen has more than thousand variations — just last week, 1.5 thousand options were added. Instead of customizing emojis with face recognition, Google reworks familiar Unicode stickers with combinations, variations, meme-based expressions, and other unusual stuff.
Source: 9to5Google
