Andor │ New Star Wars spin-off will bring some familiar faces, says actor
The new Star Wars series is already starting to take shape. While we wait for the third season of Mandalorian, the recordings of Andor have finally come to an end and here’s the first news about it begin to appear. According to actor Diego Luna, who plays the title character, fans can be prepared to meet some familiar faces throughout the episodes.
Already regarding the return of other names from the movie’s cast and even from the universe Star Wars, the actor was very restrained, saying only that characters already known to fans will return. And, as much as he says he can say anything about Andor since the public already knows his destination, the truth is that he was quite mysterious about the participations special.
The fact is that, since the end of Mandalorian, fans have always come to expect big appearances in the series modeled on Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hammil) triumphant entry to save baby Yoda. Thus, taking into account that Andor will be set before Rogue One, when the Rebel Alliance was still fighting for survive the onslaught of the Empire, the range of possible names ends up being a little more limited.
The participation that everyone wants to see belongs to Princess Leia, as it happened at the end of it Rogue One
- . The character is a central figure in this rebel organization and it would make perfect sense for her to appear, even if only in holographic form to pass on some mission to Cassian Andor or some superior. On the other hand, it is very unlikely that Disney will once again use the digital image of actress Carrie Fisher, who died in December 2016.
While Jyn Erso is an unlikely comeback, other members of the Rogue Squad may well show up. Or else he was referring to the Stormtroopers (Image: Disclosure/Lucasfilms)
Of the rest of the original cast, it wouldn’t make sense to bring Luke at this point and, as much as Han Solo is a very plausible participation, it remains to be seen whether Harrison Ford would accept to participate or even lend his face to a digital makeup. Other names that emerged in recent rumors also pointed to Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) and General Draven (Alistair Petrie), but nothing has been confirmed.
Diego Luna refers to some characters that appeared in Rogue One
- . Terrorist Saw Guerrera (Forest Whitaker) has been mentioned a lot in movies and animations of Star Wars, which makes him a very likely bet and his acting fits perfectly in the period in that the series goes on. It’s worth remembering that, a few months ago, actor Stellan Skarsgård — who has already been confirmed in Andor — let slip that he starred with Whitaker.
Not to mention, of course, the K-2SO droid, who is presented in the film as Andor’s friend after being reprogrammed by the rebel.
The series Andor
- will have 12 episodes and premiere on Disney+ at 2022, but still without a specific date.
Source: Deadline
