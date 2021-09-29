andor-│-new-star-wars-spin-off-will-bring-some-familiar-faces,-says-actor

The new Star Wars series is already starting to take shape. While we wait for the third season of Mandalorian, the recordings of Andor have finally come to an end and here’s the first news about it begin to appear. According to actor Diego Luna, who plays the title character, fans can be prepared to meet some familiar faces throughout the episodes.

Actor blurts out that Star Wars: Andor will have more actors coming from Rogue One

Casian series Andor can visit places already revealed in Rogue One

Casian series Andor on Disney+ may have actors from the Star Wars trilogy

In an interview with Deadline, Luna confirmed that the footage of 12 chapters of the series have already ended and now it goes to the post-production phase . According to him, it was amazing to revisit this character after his debut in Rogue One and that the prequel series only exists thanks to the fans, who asked so much for more of the hero — mainly because of of its representation, being one of the few Latin heroes within the entire franchise. The prequel of the prequel will feature characters known to fans. But who? (Image: Reproduction/Lucasfilms)

Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want !

Already regarding the return of other names from the movie’s cast and even from the universe Star Wars, the actor was very restrained, saying only that characters already known to fans will return. And, as much as he says he can say anything about Andor since the public already knows his destination, the truth is that he was quite mysterious about the participations special.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The fact is that, since the end of Mandalorian, fans have always come to expect big appearances in the series modeled on Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hammil) triumphant entry to save baby Yoda. Thus, taking into account that Andor will be set before Rogue One, when the Rebel Alliance was still fighting for survive the onslaught of the Empire, the range of possible names ends up being a little more limited.

The participation that everyone wants to see belongs to Princess Leia, as it happened at the end of it Rogue One