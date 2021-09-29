Pfizer starts new round to deliver millions of vaccine doses to Brazil
This Tuesday night (30), the North American pharmaceutical company Pfizer should start a new wave of deliveries of the immunizing agent ComiRNAty (Pfizer/BioNTech) against covid-19 in Brazil. Initially, another 1.1 million doses should arrive and, by Sunday (3), the Ministry of Health will have, in total, 10, 5 million doses of the formula against SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. During this period, 9 lots will be shipped to the country.
When 10, 5 million doses of vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech arrive in Brazil, the pharmaceutical will have completed the first contract 100 of millions of doses signed with the country to combat the coronavirus. In addition to this, there is a second contract that provides for the delivery of another 1024 million doses of the immunizing agent by the end of this year . The second agreement was signed on 14 May.