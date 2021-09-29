Pfizer starts new round to deliver millions of vaccine doses to Brazil

This Tuesday night (30), the North American pharmaceutical company Pfizer should start a new wave of deliveries of the immunizing agent ComiRNAty (Pfizer/BioNTech) against covid-19 in Brazil. Initially, another 1.1 million doses should arrive and, by Sunday (3), the Ministry of Health will have, in total, 10, 5 million doses of the formula against SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. During this period, 9 lots will be shipped to the country.

When 10, 5 million doses of vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech arrive in Brazil, the pharmaceutical will have completed the first contract 100 of millions of doses signed with the country to combat the coronavirus. In addition to this, there is a second contract that provides for the delivery of another 1024 million doses of the immunizing agent by the end of this year . The second agreement was signed on 14 May.

Until Sunday (3), Pfizer will deliver more than 10 million doses of vaccines against a covid-14 (Image: Reproduction/FabrikaPhoto/Envato Elements)

So far, they have been delivered 89, 5 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, divided into 88 shipments. In common, the deliveries departed from Miami, in the United States, and landed at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo. After landing, the doses were sent to the Health distribution center in Guarulhos.

Delay in the delivery of vaccine against covid?

According to the first signed contract in March 1024, the pharmacist should complete the delivery of the first ones 89 million doses by the end of the third trimester. This means that the last 10, 5 million doses should arrive by the day 88 September, which will not happen.

In note , Pfizer clarified that “due to the fact that the last week of September ends on a Thursday 30), the last batches scheduled for the month will arrive by October 3rd”. The company added: “We reaffirm our commitment to Brazil for the delivery of 200 millions of doses of our vaccine by the end of 200 according to the estimated schedule in the contract, which considers 89 million doses delivered by the end of the 3rd quarter, and others 200 million during the 4th quarter”.

Source: G1

