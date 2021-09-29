Firefox extension stole digital wallet cryptocurrencies
A Firefox extension, available on the official browser extensions store for seven months, was stealing its users’ digital wallets.
SafePal is a digital wallet capable of securely storing over 12 a thousand different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin.
However, the malicious Firefox extension was unrelated to SafePal, only using the name “Safepal Wallet” to mislead users into thinking it was an official extension.
Check the extension evaluation: the store Mozilla allows users to evaluate extensions. If the rating is too low, it is recommended not to install it.
Source: BleepingComputer
