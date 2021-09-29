“Sleepy” black holes generated gamma rays and mysterious neutrinos

The mysterious “excess” of gamma-ray emissions in the universe is still a matter widely analyzed by astronomers. Although some radiation detections without any associated source have been explained in recent studies, new articles provide other possible hypotheses. The most recent one considers the activity of semi-sleeping black holes.

Gamma rays are the most energetic type of waves in the entire electromagnetic spectrum, and they are produced by violent cosmic objects, such as active galactic centers — a galaxy core where a supermassive black hole feeds. During the “meal” of black holes, an accretion disk forms around them, and sometimes jets of plasma ejected at almost the speed of light also appear.

These mechanisms are extremely violent and create things like quasars, active galactic centers that can be observed billions of light years away. Gamma rays are one of the types of radiation released during the process, but there is a certain amount of gamma rays that astronomers cannot explain even counting all active black holes in the observable universe.

In addition to the excess gamma rays, there are a significant amount of neutrinos — known as ghost particles — that are also not associated to nothing known in the universe. So where do these energetic particles come from? According to the new study led by Shigeo S. Kimura, their origin is “sleepy” black holes, that is, neither active nor fully asleep.

Black holes are invisible, but when they feed, matter turns into plasma in the form of an accretion disk and relativistic jets (Image: Reproduction/NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center)

For the study, published in the journal Nature Communications, the team investigated an excess of gamma rays in the lower energy range, on the order of megaelectronvolts, also known as “smooth gamma rays”. Research calculations indicate that these particles could be produced by supermassive black holes that are accumulating matter in an accretion disk at a level so low that currently available telescopes cannot detect.

Em black holes like these, the surrounding hot plasma can reach billions of degrees Celsius, hot enough to release photons in gamma-ray lengths in the megeelectronvolt range. Furthermore, within this plasma, the protons would be accelerated at high speeds until they interact with radiation and matter, which would result in the production of excess neutrinos.

This is still a hypothesis, but there are enough “asleep” black holes in the observable universe to produce the amount that corresponds to the excess of gamma rays and neutrinos. The black hole at the center of the Milky Way is one of them, as astronomers don’t detect any activity around it. It is possible that future scientific instruments may discover that some of them are actually just “sleepy”, feeding on very little matter and releasing soft gamma rays.

Source: ScienceAlert

Did you like this article?

