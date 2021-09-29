“sleepy”-black-holes-generated-gamma-rays-and-mysterious-neutrinos

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

In addition to the excess gamma rays, there are a significant amount of neutrinos — known as ghost particles — that are also not associated to nothing known in the universe. So where do these energetic particles come from? According to the new study led by Shigeo S. Kimura, their origin is “sleepy” black holes, that is, neither active nor fully asleep.

Black holes are invisible, but when they feed, matter turns into plasma in the form of an accretion disk and relativistic jets (Image: Reproduction/NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center)

For the study, published in the journal Nature Communications, the team investigated an excess of gamma rays in the lower energy range, on the order of megaelectronvolts, also known as “smooth gamma rays”. Research calculations indicate that these particles could be produced by supermassive black holes that are accumulating matter in an accretion disk at a level so low that currently available telescopes cannot detect.

Em black holes like these, the surrounding hot plasma can reach billions of degrees Celsius, hot enough to release photons in gamma-ray lengths in the megeelectronvolt range. Furthermore, within this plasma, the protons would be accelerated at high speeds until they interact with radiation and matter, which would result in the production of excess neutrinos.

This is still a hypothesis, but there are enough “asleep” black holes in the observable universe to produce the amount that corresponds to the excess of gamma rays and neutrinos. The black hole at the center of the Milky Way is one of them, as astronomers don’t detect any activity around it. It is possible that future scientific instruments may discover that some of them are actually just “sleepy”, feeding on very little matter and releasing soft gamma rays.

Source: ScienceAlert