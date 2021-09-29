“Sleepy” black holes generated gamma rays and mysterious neutrinos
The mysterious “excess” of gamma-ray emissions in the universe is still a matter widely analyzed by astronomers. Although some radiation detections without any associated source have been explained in recent studies, new articles provide other possible hypotheses. The most recent one considers the activity of semi-sleeping black holes.
Gamma rays are the most energetic type of waves in the entire electromagnetic spectrum, and they are produced by violent cosmic objects, such as active galactic centers — a galaxy core where a supermassive black hole feeds. During the “meal” of black holes, an accretion disk forms around them, and sometimes jets of plasma ejected at almost the speed of light also appear.
These mechanisms are extremely violent and create things like quasars, active galactic centers that can be observed billions of light years away. Gamma rays are one of the types of radiation released during the process, but there is a certain amount of gamma rays that astronomers cannot explain even counting all active black holes in the observable universe.
