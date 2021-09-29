How to turn off AirPods

A curiosity about AirPods is that they don’t actually have an on or off button, neither on the headphones nor on the charging case. For this, they contain the H1 microchip, developed by Apple itself, which features an automatic device shutdown system.

Although it is automatic, however, it is necessary to activate it. With Auto Power Off, the headphones preserve your current battery and recharge it inside the charging case, so the next time you need your AirPods, they’re properly charged to full charge again.

    • Therefore, check out below how to activate the AirPods automatic shutdown system.

    Step 1:

    remove the AirPods from your ear and insert them into the carrying case. At this point, the Bluetooth connection — either with your iPhone or with another device you’re connected to — will automatically be interrupted.

    Insert the headphones into the carrying case. Photo: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    close the charging case of your AirPods and that’s it, your AirPods will be turned off inside the case.

    Close your AirPods charging case. Photo: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

