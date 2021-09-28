Is leaving Bluetooth on bad for your cell phone and drains more battery?

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 28, 2021
1
is-leaving-bluetooth-on-bad-for-your-cell-phone-and-drains-more-battery?

Do you like to turn off your cell phone’s Bluetooth whenever you finish listening to your music and everything? Are you always worried that something works all the time using this connection and drains your battery?

There are many errors and mistakes about Bluetooth (which since

is no longer a villain as many people still think). Check out in this video everything about the truths of technology and how much it hinders your cell phone’s battery and performance.

Did you like this video?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 28, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of irfan pathan and ravichandran ashwin: irfan pathan ne kaha ashwin ko hichkiyan aa rahi hongi: Irfan Pathan said Ashwin must be having hiccups

irfan pathan and ravichandran ashwin: irfan pathan ne kaha ashwin ko hichkiyan aa rahi hongi: Irfan Pathan said Ashwin must be having hiccups

September 6, 2021
Photo of Private jet crashes on building in USA | Those fearful moments were caught on camera – Watch video flash news

Private jet crashes on building in USA | Those fearful moments were caught on camera – Watch video flash news

September 2, 2021
Photo of Twitter must allow video playback at accelerated speed

Twitter must allow video playback at accelerated speed

September 21, 2021
Photo of SP opens the xepa queue for health professionals to take the 3rd dose of the vaccine

SP opens the xepa queue for health professionals to take the 3rd dose of the vaccine

September 24, 2021
Back to top button