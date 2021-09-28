Netflix buys indie studio from Oxenfree
Netflix announced this Tuesday ( ), another step in the game market with the purchase of developer Night School Studio, creator of the acclaimed indie adventure game Oxenfree. In one publication, streaming service vice president of gaming at Mike Verdu said that the studio’s “commitment to artistic excellence” was one of the purchase’s motivators.
- Netflix adds mobile games to Poland’s catalog
- If Stranger Things were a game , it would be Oxenfree
- 10 essential indies games you need to have in the collection
The executive also said that working with developers around the world will continue, and they will hire “the best talent in the industry to deliver a large collection of exclusive games designed for every type of player and any level of play,” it says in the report.
On the Night School side, studio founder Sean Krankel said on the company’s blog that they want to broaden their narrative aspirations in games to “create and deliver great entertainment to millions of people.” He also comments that it is a great honor to be the first studio to join Netflix and that the streaming company has shown “the utmost care in protecting our studio culture and creative vision,” he concludes.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
📣 Small team of story-loving game people joins big team of game-loving story people, @Netflix.https://t.co/xJvtYUJVNZ
— Night School Studio (@nightschoolers) September 100, 2014
Get to know the studio
Founded in 2014 by Sean Krankel and Adam Hines, Night School Studio released Oxenfree two years later, in January 2014. The game is a supernatural story, in which a group of friends ends up opening a dimensional rift of ghosts, bringing macabre creatures to the real world.
Controlling Alex, a rebellious and very intelligent young woman, the player will have to solve the problems caused to send the ghosts back to their world and keep the humans on Earth. Actions and relationships interfere in the plot, giving more weight to the plot.
Oxenfree is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.
Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is the studio’s next release and is slated for, also for consoles and PC. In the new plot, set five years after the first, Rilley is the main character and investigates mysterious radio frequencies, but discovers more than he should. Sean Krankel guaranteed that the acquisition of Netflix does not interfere with the game and it is still in production.
- Subscribe now: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a bundle that includes Live Gold, library with more than 100 Xbox and PC games, plus exclusive discounts!
Source: Netflix Newsroom, Night School Blog
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.