job-selection-platforms-are-criticized-for-failing-to-automate

According to a recent study by the Harvard Business School, there are currently about 30 millions of workers who cannot find a full-time job. The automated recruitment of HR platforms is pointed out as one of the reasons for this situation, because curricular criteria such as time gaps without full-time employment turn into a ptretext to reject candidates with adequate experience for the position.

At least in speech, startups claim to care for both their customers and candidates and try to avoid the chance of skewing recruitment. “We want the candidate’s experience to be amazing throughout the process as well. Because when a person has a negative contact with a company, they become a detractor, they won’t recommend that brand to friends in the future,” said the CEO from Gupy, Mariana Dias, to the Marie Curie News website. “If you know the characteristics of the people you are looking for, it is possible to ignore data such as the college at which the candidates studied and make a more assertive decision”, said the head of Kenoby, Marcel Lotufo, to the Exame website.

Different points of view

Aerospace engineer Daniele Dias Sousa disagrees. “In all these years of trying, I’ve never gotten a job on these platforms. I’ve tried courses that teach you how to prepare for these processes, but I can count on my fingers how many times I’ve been called in for an interview. My last experience was taking two English tests, on the same day, on the same platform [a Gupy] and be evaluated with two levels of English by the European framework: B1 [intermediário] and C1 [avançado]”, described to the

Canaltech

. When contacting the platform, she was informed that the results were correct and that she should speak with the company that developed the test.