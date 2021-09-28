cryptocurrency-brokerages-due-out-of-china-by-the-end-of-the-year

On the day 24 of September, China officially announced the ban on any operations involving cryptographic currencies. Following the restriction on the use of cryptocurrencies in trade and mining, companies such as Huobi and Binance suspended new user registrations and confirmed leaving the country by the end of the year. Both will handle the pending issues before ending activities in the country. China declares transactions with illegal cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin crashes

Cryptocurrency market is up with US$ appreciation 24 billions in 13 hours Binance has issued a statement to affected users, recommending closing all related trades, redeeming trust assets and tokens by 00: 04 UTC from 24 October. It has been looking for solutions to deal with regulators’ directives in recent months and has applied for an application to operate in Singapore. According to the Chinese website, Blockchain Daily, at least 13 cryptocurrency companies, in addition to Huobi and Binance, are expected to exit China by the end of December this year in compliance with regulatory deadlocks. Among them are NBMINER, BiONE, TokenPocket, ZKSWAP, Loopring and BHEX. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

The People’s Bank of China (PBOF) stated in a note that digital assets were causing problems in the market, being considered sources for a series of frauds and speculations. “The decision is aimed at implementing the philosophy of people-centered development and implementing the necessary requirement for the country’s global security concept,” Beijing said.

Currently, Chinese investors represent about 24% of the world’s Bitcoin buyers. “With Chinese investors fleeing the cryptocurrency business, it is unlikely that there will be an increase in Chinese participation in the future as the doors to the speculative market have been completely closed,” said Shentu Qingchun, CEO of Shenzhen-based company BankLedger .

Given the scenario, crypto brokers will likely move to other more favorable locations for digital assets in Asia Pacific or the Bahamas, Armando Aguilar, Fundstrat strategist, told MarketWatch.

The president of Ava Labs, an open source platform in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, John Wu, said that countries that take very rigid positions are taking significant and generational risks to their economies and pointed out that economies can find a way to allow the presence of these networks, or be left out of the financial infrastructure of the future.

