Pfizer asks Anvisa to include the 3rd dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in the package insert

This Tuesday (), Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) announced that Pfizer asked for the third dose of the vaccine to be included in the package insert. The pharmacist made the request including information that proves the effectiveness of the booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19.

    Pfizer arrived at the results through a clinical study carried out with Brazilian, South African and North American volunteers , and the laboratory asks for the extra dose to be applied to people who received the Pfizer immunizing agent for at least six months, and in those older than years old.

    Anvisa must deliver a response to Pfizer within 28 days, analyzing the studies presented and arriving at a definitive answer without the need for further information.

    Source: G1

