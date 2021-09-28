pfizer-asks-anvisa-to-include-the-3rd-dose-of-the-vaccine-against-covid-19-in-the-package-insert

3rd Pfizer dose triggers antibodies in people vaccinated with CoronaVac

FDA does not recommend 3rd dose of Pfizer vaccine for everyone; understand

Pfizer arrived at the results through a clinical study carried out with Brazilian, South African and North American volunteers , and the laboratory asks for the extra dose to be applied to people who received the Pfizer immunizing agent for at least six months, and in those older than years old.

Anvisa must deliver a response to Pfizer within 28 days, analyzing the studies presented and arriving at a definitive answer without the need for further information.

Source: G1

