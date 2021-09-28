Meteors in Earth's atmosphere and aurora are recorded by Chinese satellite

The small Yangwang-1 satellite, owned by Chinese company Origin Space, was launched into orbit in early June this year. Through its wide field of view and ability to collect visible and ultraviolet light, it was designed to detect near-Earth asteroids, but it has captured much more than that, such as meteors crossing the Earth’s atmosphere and the aurora australis above the Pacific. .

    • In three months of operation in orbit, the Yangwang-1 detected and recorded a series of meteors passing through the Earth’s atmosphere. More than that, he also observed other objects, like the central module of the Chinese space station, Tiangong-3, crossing his field of view. The observations were made when the satellite was trying to track charged particles hitting the atmosphere after an intense solar flare on the last day of August.

    (Image: Reproduction/Origin Space)

    Although operated by Origin Space, the Yangwang-1 was developed by Shenzhen Aerospace Dongfanghong Satellite Co., a kind of arm of China’s leading state-owned satellite maker, the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST, na acronym in English). According to the operating company, the objective is to create a “treasure map” with potential space resources to establish more ambitious plans for the use of space.

    In addition, Origin Space In April this year, it launched the NEO-1 satellite, designed to collect and release a small target, simulating the capture of small asteroids. In the next phase, scheduled for 2022, the company will launch the NEO-2 into geocentric orbit, which will gradually increase until reaching the Moon — the same logic used by India in the Indian mission Chandrayaan-2.

    The arrow in the upper right corner indicates Venus and the one below points to the central module of the Chinese station (Image: Reproduction/Origin Space)

    The main objective of Origin Space is to extract space resources for use on Earth and, for this, it will launch, in 2022, the NEO-X mission, which will attempt to capture nearby asteroids using a net.

    Source: Space.com

