meteors-in-earth's-atmosphere-and-aurora-are-recorded-by-chinese-satellite

The small Yangwang-1 satellite, owned by Chinese company Origin Space, was launched into orbit in early June this year. Through its wide field of view and ability to collect visible and ultraviolet light, it was designed to detect near-Earth asteroids, but it has captured much more than that, such as meteors crossing the Earth’s atmosphere and the aurora australis above the Pacific. .

In three months of operation in orbit, the Yangwang-1 detected and recorded a series of meteors passing through the Earth’s atmosphere. More than that, he also observed other objects, like the central module of the Chinese space station, Tiangong-3, crossing his field of view. The observations were made when the satellite was trying to track charged particles hitting the atmosphere after an intense solar flare on the last day of August.