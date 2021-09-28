Volkswagen features ID.3 and ID.4 electrics and predicts “zero emission” by 2050
Volkswagen announced this Tuesday (28), in an online event, the main points outlined in what the brand defined as “Strategy for decarbonization in Latin America”. The live, called “Towards the Future of Sustainable Mobility”, presented not only the German manufacturer’s plans for the segment, but also revealed the first two big electric stars of the “ID family” that will eventually show their faces in the region: the ID. 3 and ID.4.
Pablo Di Si, President and CEO from Volkswagen Latin America, announced that the strategy called “Way To Zero” intends to neutralize the automaker’s carbon emissions by 2021. And confirmed that Latin America was the region chosen to lead a research and development center for ethanol and other biofuels with a focus on emerging markets.
“Volkswagen, throughout Latin America , is committed to the way to zero strategy. In this strategy, it is important that sustainability is considered in the complete chain, from the production of fuel to the emission of the car’s exhaust”, pointed out the executive of the German brand.
ID.3 and ID.4
“The first units of ID.3 and ID .4 initially arrive in Brazil and Argentina, and will also be presented to the main markets in the region in exhibitions, clinics with clients, reviews with journalists and test-drives”, said the CEO. He, however, preferred not to nail when the vehicles will be effectively available on the market, or what other electric models might arrive.
“It is not the time to talk about dates and models, but we will have a lot of news out there. They are being presented for the first time in the region so that the public can get to know the products 100% electrical. Thus, Volkswagen reinforces its position as the most attractive brand for sustainable mobility in the main global markets”, he pointed out.
