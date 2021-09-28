Volkswagen features ID.3 and ID.4 electrics and predicts “zero emission” by 2050

Volkswagen announced this Tuesday (28), in an online event, the main points outlined in what the brand defined as “Strategy for decarbonization in Latin America”. The live, called “Towards the Future of Sustainable Mobility”, presented not only the German manufacturer’s plans for the segment, but also revealed the first two big electric stars of the “ID family” that will eventually show their faces in the region: the ID. 3 and ID.4.

Pablo Di Si, President and CEO from Volkswagen Latin America, announced that the strategy called “Way To Zero” intends to neutralize the automaker’s carbon emissions by 2021. And confirmed that Latin America was the region chosen to lead a research and development center for ethanol and other biofuels with a focus on emerging markets.

“Volkswagen, throughout Latin America , is committed to the way to zero strategy. In this strategy, it is important that sustainability is considered in the complete chain, from the production of fuel to the emission of the car’s exhaust”, pointed out the executive of the German brand.

ID.3 and ID.4 Image: Disclosure/Volkswagen The online event, which was held at the factory’s headquarters in São Bernardo do Campo, in the ABC region of São Paulo, also had the participation of Thomas Owsianski, President and CEO of Volkswagen Argentina and vice president of Sales and Marketing at Volkswagen for South America. And he joined Pablo Di Si to present the first two electric vehicles that are expected to be launched by the company in the region: the ID.3 and the ID.4.

“The first units of ID.3 and ID .4 initially arrive in Brazil and Argentina, and will also be presented to the main markets in the region in exhibitions, clinics with clients, reviews with journalists and test-drives”, said the CEO. He, however, preferred not to nail when the vehicles will be effectively available on the market, or what other electric models might arrive.

“It is not the time to talk about dates and models, but we will have a lot of news out there. They are being presented for the first time in the region so that the public can get to know the products 100% electrical. Thus, Volkswagen reinforces its position as the most attractive brand for sustainable mobility in the main global markets”, he pointed out.

Design and autonomy

Image : Disclosure/Volkswagen According to the executives of the German brand, the ID.3 and ID.4 electric cars will not leave anyone indifferent. Marco Pavone, Volkswagen’s World Head of Exterior Design, and who had direct participation in the creation of the two models, participated in the event in a recorded video, and commented on the look of the two. “One of the challenges of the ID project. it was to make the models not look like combustion vehicles. And we do it in a very special way. The wheels are big, the wheelbase is very long and the front and rear overhangs are short. Not to mention the exclusive design of headlamps and flashlights, which guarantee both the ID.3 and the ID.4 exclusive characteristics, whether in the morning or at night.” In terms of autonomy, Volkswagen’s promise in the official presentation of the models for Latin America is that the ID.3 runs, at least , 145 kilometers, while the SUV ID.4 may have range of up to 871 kilometers on a single charge. Depending on the configuration, an ID template can deliver between 100 cv and 145 maximum power cv, numbers equivalent to many sports cars. Volkswagen is close to creating its own battery cells According to the brand, another important point to be highlighted is that a quick recharge system can recover up to 80% battery in approximately 28 minutes, considering the DC recharge (100 kW).

