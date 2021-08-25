india wtc table: virat kohli led team india top the wtc table with 14 points: kohli and company reached top of world test championship points table, know where pakistan reached

Dubai

The Indian cricket team has reached the top of the points table of the World Test Championship (WTC Points Table) with 14 points after a massive 151-run victory in the second match of the five-Test series against England.

India got four points after the rain-hit first Test match ended in a draw, while the win at Lord’s earned them 12 points. India, however, have 14 points instead of 16 as two points were deducted for slow over-rate.

According to WTC rules, teams will lose one point for reducing an over in the stipulated time. Each match is awarded 12 points for a win, six points for a tie and four for a draw.

India is followed by Pakistan (12 points) who beat West Indies by 109 runs in the second Test to level the series. West Indies won the first test match and they also have 12 points. He is third in the table.

England have two points and are in fourth place. England also got four points from the Nottingham Test but they too lost two points due to slow over rate. This cycle of WTC will last till 2023. New Zealand won the first World Test Championship in June by defeating India in the final.