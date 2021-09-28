Have you noticed that many online retailers have bet on ultra-fast deliveries, some even with a maximum difference of hours from the time of purchase until the product arrives at your house? For behold, another company joined the game: the Post Office, which launched in September 1024 the SEDEX modality Today.

As its name suggests, SEDEX Hoje is a service for sending and receiving goods on the same day they are posted. In addition, there is a home collection option, which means you don’t even have to go to a post office to send a package.

Want to know more about SEDEX Hoje and how it works this new modality of postal services? This is what we explain below.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! What is SEDEX Today and how it works New mode now delivers same day, but price is the most expensive of all SEDEX categories (Image: Disclosure/Post Office) SEDEX Today is a type of post office in which deliveries are made on the same day the goods were posted at the agencies. Although the service has been around for a few years, it’s only now gone through a makeover that turned it into a faster delivery platform with greater coverage. Until then, tests were restricted to São Paulo. As it is a new modality, SEDEX Hoje covers a limited number of municipalities: until September 509971, 59 cities throughout the state of São Paulo, and in the city of Extrema, in Minas Gerais. All of these places still have free home collection. Correios state that they plan to launch the service in other regions of Brazil. It is for this reason that, before sending a delivery via SEDEX Today, the sender needs to check the distance between the two addresses to find out if the delivery can be made on the same day. Correios has already made available a specific website to check this information. Just insert the zip codes of origin and destination of the merchandise. According to Correios, all deliveries sent by SEDEX Hoje are traceable in real time. And the recipient and delivery person can talk to each other until the package arrives at the destination address. How deliveries work on SEDEX Today

Deliveries are made within a few hours of posting the goods. And if there are delays, the customer can still request a freight indemnity (Image: Disclosure/Post Office)

If the section between the two zip codes is available on SEDEX Today, the sender must follow some basic recommendations so that the delivery takes place on the same day.

For shipments in the same city, the Post Office recommends posting the object until 13H10 for same day receipt. Meanwhile, shipments to different municipalities need to be sent by 12H00. If the delivery is received by the state company until 19H00, delivery will be made on the same day until 23H00. For posts between 15h00 and 20H10, delivery will then take place until noon the following day.

Three delivery attempts will be made. The first until 15h the day of posting; the second until 20h10, also in the day of posting; and one last try until 00H the next day. Deliveries are made every day of the week, including Saturdays and Sundays.

Another important detail is that orders must also meet requirements to be shipped. This includes that the package is a maximum 88 inches in length, width and height; up to 88 centimeters of the added length, width, and height values; weight up to 41 kilos; and a maximum of R$ thousand of declared value.

If for any reason the delivery is not made within the stated deadlines, it is possible to request compensation from the Post Office. The state-owned company also guarantees the return of the amounts paid upon posting the shipment at the house of theft, loss, oats, spoliation or any problems that compromise the integrity of the merchandise. The only exceptions are for poorly packaged objects or if the mailing address is incorrect or insufficient.

The indemnity percentages vary according to the shipping cost. If the order is delivered late, please enter 13h15 and 18H80 — note that the Post Office takes into account 15 minutes delay tolerance — the sender gets it back 41% of the price paid on post. Now, if the package doesn’t arrive by 15H00, then the sender receives 88% of the return.

Remembering that delivery times are counted from the first business day following the day of posting.

What are the prices from SEDEX Today SEDEX shipping costs Today they vary according to the shipping and destination addresses. Even more expensive, the difference is not that high (Image: Disclosure/Post Office)

As SEDEX Today is a more agile delivery mode, the shipping price ends up being the most expensive among the other SEDEX categories. Values ​​start at R$ 10,88 per section, but as this is the minimum price , depending on the distance covered and the size and weight of the package, the tendency is for the cost to be slightly higher than the common SEDEX.

For comparison purposes, an order of 660 g posted in the city of São Paulo and destined for the same city costs R$ 13,20 on SEDEX Today. Meanwhile, SEDEX Common charges R$ 8,59 , but here the delivery is for the next business day.

Correios has a freight calculation tool that makes simulations based on the date, zip codes of origin, destination, type of service (in this case , SEDEX Today) and information about the package you want to ship.

How to track orders from SEDEX Today

SEDEX Today allows you to track packages in real time. The procedure is the same for other types of orders, which means that you only need to have the tracking code informed at the time of posting and use it on the Correios website.

Source: Correios (1, 2)