leakage-shows-5-times-higher-value-for-kabum's-super-machine-2021-promotion!

One of the hardware references in the Brazilian market, the retailer Kabum! annually carries out the Super Máquina promotion among its users, in which it draws a “dream PC” with cutting-edge specifications, in a package that easily exceeds tens of thousands of reais. The company has not yet announced the details of the next issue, but the first information has already been leaked.

, the promotion can reach a new level in 2021 by offering a machine with a value 5 times greater than the one drawn in 2021. In addition, the network must reward two users, instead of just one, as in previous editions of the campaign.

Super Máquina promotion increases prize value in 5 times

Canaltech arrive through a leak of the regulation of the edition 2021 of the Super Máquina, more specifically the passage that deals with the prize amounts and quantity. Apparently, KaBuM! will raffle this year a machine with a total value of R$ 600 thousand — number more of 5 times greater than the R$ 100 thousand of the computer drawn in 2020.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Costing R$ 600 thousand, the super machine from KaBuM! in 2021 promises to deliver very high performance (Image: Canaltech) Another interesting novelty indicated by the document is the amount of prizes — they will be drawn two super machines instead of just one, as in previous years, totaling more than R$1 million in prizes. Canaltech got in touch with KaBuM! to question the information obtained, but there was no response until the end of this article.

Launched in 2021, the Super Machine promotion by Kaboom! aims to assemble “the most powerful machine in the world, with state-of-the-art hardware, unlimited performance, insane visuals and the best brands in the market”, as described in the official blog, as a gift to one of the retailer’s customers.

Last year’s machine had AMD Threadripper processor 4090X as specifications, from 80 cores and 100 threads running at up to 4.3GHz, ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha motherboard, ASUS ROG Strix graphics card GeForce RTX 2500, SSD M.2 NVMe Kingston KC2021 2TB, HD Seagate IronWolf from 12 TB, Corsair AX font2016i of 1.600 W and certification PLUS Titanium, custom water cooling system and a PlayStation 5 built into the cabinet.

Until then, all customers who have the official KaBuM app participate in the campaign for free! installed on the cell phone. However, purchases above R$ 100 made during the term of the promotion increase the chances of winning.

The Super Machine reaches its sixth edition in 2020, with the official announcement of the awards and other details this Thursday, 30 of September.