Round 6 | What is the Netflix series that everyone is watching about?

If you’re on social media, you’ve probably seen or heard someone talk about Round 6

, the original South Korean series from Netflix that debuted on the platform this September. Amidst the praise, many people have highlighted how shocked they are by the events of the episodes, one more desperate than the other, with comments that prove the popularity the title is gaining.

Round 6 | New Netflix series creates bloody competition with children’s games

As 30 best Asian series to watch on Netflix

In addition to Parasite: South Korean movies to watch on Netflix

The series, which resembles the premise of Hunger Games, shows a dangerous game in which you win or die, without compromise. The game invites 90 players who are up to their necks in debt and who are about to lose everything they own. That is, people who are desperate for money and who, as a result, may feel that they have nothing to lose. Then, they are taken to a remote island to compete for a value that can reach 4,10 billion won, which is equivalent to more than R$ 90 million.