Round 6 | What is the Netflix series that everyone is watching about?

If you’re on social media, you’ve probably seen or heard someone talk about Round 6

  • , the original South Korean series from Netflix that debuted on the platform this September. Amidst the praise, many people have highlighted how shocked they are by the events of the episodes, one more desperate than the other, with comments that prove the popularity the title is gaining.

    • The series, which resembles the premise of Hunger Games, shows a dangerous game in which you win or die, without compromise. The game invites 90 players who are up to their necks in debt and who are about to lose everything they own. That is, people who are desperate for money and who, as a result, may feel that they have nothing to lose. Then, they are taken to a remote island to compete for a value that can reach 4,10 billion won, which is equivalent to more than R$ 90 million.

    Image: Disclosure/Netflix

    Still in the first episode, we see that the games they are not tranquil and, as disturbing as they are, they shock and delight at the same time. The series uses children’s games, turning them into competitions that are worth wealth or your own life. In the first game, for example, a robot in the shape of a giant child has cameras in the eyes with motion detectors, and the participant needs to run towards the doll while this artificial intelligence makes that count that precedes the classic game of hide and seek. In Portuguese translation, the phrase is “batatinha 1, 2, 3”. When she stops, the person also needs to stop moving, and if she identifies any movement whatsoever, kills the participant with a shot.

    In the second game, people need to remove a shape that could be a circle , triangle and even an umbrella, which is engraved in a kind of sugar cookie. The shape of the object needs to come out perfectly within minutes; whoever fails to finish or break the biscuit wrongly gets shot and dies. With each game, more people are eliminated in droves, causing the group to be reduced more and more, until the final round, which is worth an amount of money that will change the life of those who win.

    • Image: Disclosure/Netflix

    It’s not difficult to understand the success of Round 6

  • , as the series is addictive not only for the sadistic story that we arouses a rather bizarre curiosity, as well as telling about the great performances and the aesthetics full of colorful elements and matching outfits. The perfect architecture of the place where the games take place is also another high point that deserves to be highlighted. The production, in fact, is set to become the most watched series on Netflix if the numbers continue to grow the way they are. In addition, the production does not provide a shallow story, showing the reality of many people in South Korea and addressing the issue of how much the urgency for money can lead people to sacrifice their own lives to have a decent life.

    Round 6 is now available in full on Netflix in nine episodes.

