you-will-be-able-to-“train”-alexa-to-adapt-the-assistant-to-your-needs

After the training, the user can set notifications or routines to run whenever noise is identified. Upon identifying the sound of the door opening, the pre-configured system could turn on the light, turn on the air conditioning and put on music, all in an immediate and automated way.

According to Amazon, you would only need to provide between six and ten sample sounds for the virtual assistant to know what the noise is all about. It may still seem like a lot, but it’s a huge evolution compared to the thousands of samples previously used by the company to train the algorithm and reach the current result.

More than applicability in moments crucial, the new Alexa could bring optimization to routine tasks such as the microwave beep, the alert of a refrigerator with the door open, the garage door opening by mistake or even the sound of running water in excess, which could indicate a leak.

The identification of sounds is something that the Alexa algorithm already offers — the so-called Alexa Guard — and brings some factory functions, such as the recognition of shattered glass or a ringing fire alarm. This service can notify the person who is far from home to call the fire department or return to check what happened, in addition to being an ally for people with hearing impairment, who manage to be notified of an emergency.

Learning with the user

In the same sense, but focused on images, Alexa would be able to analyze an environment to see if there was any kind of change. If you have left a door closed and it is detected that it is open, an alert is sent to let the user know that something is not right. For now, this is still quite limited, but there are perspectives for improvement that could identify more variations.

In relation to food, it will be possible to train the AI ​​to better understand your food preferences or needs. You can say something like “Alexa, learn my preferences” to teach her didactically or just polish the knowledge based on your choices. By asking her to list nearby restaurants, you could alert her that you are vegetarian and that would exclude steakhouses or places that do not offer this type of meal.

When declaring your team from heart, Alexa could let you know whenever there is any news about the team, game results or alerts for matches with a close start.

Running on the device itself

Until now, this process of sound identification and training will take place in the cloud, so requires internet connection, but the company’s plan is to enable processing on the device itself, be it an Echo or another device, without the need to send the audio to external servers.

Devices like the new Echo would be used to train Alexa’s AI (Image: Playback/Amazon)

Skills related to third-party software t should also be supported with the new set of enhancements. For now, everything will be limited to weather services, but new adjustments should bring broader and simpler options to facilitate communication even if you’ve never talked to a virtual assistant before. With this, it would be possible for you to make Alexa (or another program) understand that you want to know the weather forecast by saying “what is the weather like” or “I wear warm clothes today?”.

The new features were presented at the Amazon event held this Tuesday (28 ), in which the company announced its new Echo devices, new hardware and even a home robot with personality. For now, the detection of custom sounds is under development and is scheduled for release 850.

