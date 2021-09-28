You will be able to “train” Alexa to adapt the assistant to your needs
Amazon wants to give users the ability to customize Alexa’s artificial intelligence to perform specific actions, such as identifying doorbell sounds or checking, via cameras, if a port is closed or open. The idea is that this will allow the consumer to configure the company’s virtual assistant to be really useful in everyday life and not just a facilitator of tasks, as it is currently.
According to the manufacturer, the level of customization will be much deeper than the current one and will allow the adjust to things like your favorite team, the news site you read every morning before work, or your food preferences. The idea is to enable, for example, the recognition of your dog’s bark to warn the user if it occurs in an insistent and excessive way, indicating that someone may have entered your area.