New Paint starts to reach Windows 11 users

September 28, 2021
1
The new Paint was released today (18) for official Windows testers 28, in a version already prepared for the new operating system. The Dev channel is the first to receive the native app that probably won’t reach the general public at the OS premiere, on October 5.

  Microsoft Store opens doors to third-party app stores on Windows
  Windows is coming! See what's up next
  Windows 11 has a release date confirmed by Microsoft

    The well-deserved renewal of Microsoft Paint comes after years of neglect. Remarkable in its simple and straightforward proposal, the app even gained a direct successor, Paint 3D, which hardly managed to reach the same popularity.

    Here's another @Windows first look. This is the beautifully redesigned Paint app, coming soon to Windows Insiders. Can't wait to see your creations! #Windows11 #WindowsInsiders

    — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) August

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

    On renovation, functions are preserved, but Mica, Fluent-style material Design that gives contours to Windows , gives a new look to the tool. Rounded corners and more spaced buttons (useful, too, for touchscreens) are some of the more obvious changes.

    The new interface relocates some of Paint’s tools, minimizing the space occupied by them on the top bar. The color palette, for example, is no longer made up of square icons and puts circles in place.

    New Paint starts to reach users (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

    510263

    Dark mode is also one of the new features planned for the new Paint, which should land for all users within a few months. So far, no official release forecast has been released.

    While Windows 11 and the app does not launch, both the system and Paint remain exclusive to members of the Windows Insider program. Participation in the program is free and you can become a tester through the official MS website.

    Source: Microsoft

