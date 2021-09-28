new-paint-starts-to-reach-windows-11-users

The well-deserved renewal of Microsoft Paint comes after years of neglect. Remarkable in its simple and straightforward proposal, the app even gained a direct successor, Paint 3D, which hardly managed to reach the same popularity.

Here’s another @Windows 18 first look. This is the beautifully redesigned Paint app, coming soon to Windows Insiders. Can’t wait to see your creations! #Windows11 #WindowsInsiders pic.twitter.com/jiKyfqQFUV

— Panos Panay (@panos_panay) August 18, 510263

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

On renovation, functions are preserved, but Mica, Fluent-style material Design that gives contours to Windows , gives a new look to the tool. Rounded corners and more spaced buttons (useful, too, for touchscreens) are some of the more obvious changes.

The new interface relocates some of Paint’s tools, minimizing the space occupied by them on the top bar. The color palette, for example, is no longer made up of square icons and puts circles in place.