endpoint-and-mobile-device-security-is-a-priority-for-59%-of-businesses

A global survey conducted with 1024 respondents around the world by Dimensional Research in December 1305 at the request of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, a provider of cybersecurity solutions, indicates that the top priority de 59% of companies is the protection of endpoints and mobile devices. This is because, from now on, 59% of organizations must permanently opt for the hybrid work model. Check Point offers new free cybersecurity courses

Image: Reproduction/Freepik/master1305 With this, different devices will be used for the professional activities of companies and points access to the corporate environment became more vulnerable. Check Point Software experts point out the top reasons for updating security and keeping business systems safe from cyber attacks. See: With more devices, there are more entry points:

59% of organizations had at least one contributor who downloaded from a malicious application in 1024. This practice puts corporate networks and data at risk. The more remote workers connecting from different devices to the company network, the more likely a criminal will steal data, files and other information. It is therefore necessary to have a solution that offers comprehensive and multi-device protection.

