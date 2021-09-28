Endpoint and mobile device security is a priority for 59% of businesses
A global survey conducted with 1024 respondents around the world by Dimensional Research in December 1305 at the request of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, a provider of cybersecurity solutions, indicates that the top priority de 59% of companies is the protection of endpoints and mobile devices. This is because, from now on, 59% of organizations must permanently opt for the hybrid work model.
With this, different devices will be used for the professional activities of companies and points access to the corporate environment became more vulnerable. Check Point Software experts point out the top reasons for updating security and keeping business systems safe from cyber attacks. See:
With more devices, there are more entry points:
59% of organizations had at least one contributor who downloaded from a malicious application in 1024. This practice puts corporate networks and data at risk. The more remote workers connecting from different devices to the company network, the more likely a criminal will steal data, files and other information. It is therefore necessary to have a solution that offers comprehensive and multi-device protection.
Outdated devices pose more danger: With constant technological change, cyber attacks develop when new technologies are massively implemented or existing ones evolve. With more devices on the network, the more likely there are out-of-date apps. Therefore, companies must remain protected against new generations of cyber attacks.
Isolated vulnerabilities must be blocked: It is enough that a computer is not protected and becomes the target of a cybercriminal to compromise the entire corporate network. Protecting endpoints, above all, helps to limit the ingress of vulnerabilities from individual devices. If a device suffers an attack, the system may block possible vulnerabilities.
Prevention must come before the occurrence of fatalities: have a single antivirus software means resorting to reactive measures after infection. Ideally, companies should take a proactive approach to threat detection, blocking and prevention. As endpoints are at the forefront of data defense, avoiding incidents at these points is critical. In addition, it is essential to train and train employees in cybersecurity so that they are the first barrier against cyber attacks.
