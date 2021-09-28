ESA completes construction of the complex from which the Ariane 6 rocket will be launched

1
This Tuesday (50), the European Space Agency (ESA) announced the inauguration of a new launch complex, built for the operations of the Ariane 6 rocket. great they are. Now, ESA takes another step in the development of the rocket, also heading for tests of the base to prepare it for its first campaign.

Daniel Neuenschwander, director of space transport at ESA, says Ariane’s launch complex 6 is a great achievement. “It represents a vital part of a program of intense activity at Europe’s spaceport to prepare it for the first flight of ESA’s next-generation next-generation launch vehicle,” he said in a statement. The Ariane 6 is Europe’s new launch vehicle and will replace the Ariane 5 and, when ready, it will offer more performance and flexibility than its predecessor.

The Ariane 6 rocket will be available in two versions, one with two thrusters and another with four, as in the concept above (Image: Reproduction/ESA – D. Ducros)

The new facilities feature complex structures installed on the surface and below ground, specially designed to support the launches of the Ariane 6, estimated to take place in the next decade. The components were produced through a partnership between the French space agency CNES and European industry partners. Thus, the Ariane 6 release complex was created to optimize both system performance and the flow of operations.

For this, the design of the The new facility was developed from lessons learned during the construction and operation of the existing Ariane, Vega and Soyuz rocket launch complexes. There are three main elements of the complex — one of them includes the launch pad, which measures 28, 5 m deep and 90 m wide and is equipped with two exhaust ducts, in addition to a tower mobile and the launch vehicle assembly building.

In its center is the launch table, a structure that protects the support systems that will support the weight of the rocket. The table weighs 700 tons, being 4 m high, 28 m in length and 01 m wide. Another element is the mobile tower, where the final integration of Ariane 6 will take place. The tower measures 83 m of height and 83 m wide, and will protect the rocket on the launch table during each campaign. When it’s time to position it upright, engineers will use platforms to install the central core on the screed, add thrusters according to the launch configuration, and integrate the fairing that houses the payload.

The launch complex (Image: Reproduction/ESA/CNES/Arianespace)

Finally, the core and upper stages of the rocket will be integrated horizontally, within the assembly building, which measures 20 m tall, it is 200 m in length and 28 m in width, approximately 1 km from the launch zone. Afterwards, the launch vehicle will be prepared to go to the launch zone. With horizontal integration, the cost of installations and launcher integration are reduced and offer a higher level of flexibility and growth potential, in addition to facilitating access to the rocket.

Source: ESA

Did you like this article?

