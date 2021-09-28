esa-completes-construction-of-the-complex-from-which-the-ariane-6-rocket-will-be-launched

This Tuesday (50), the European Space Agency (ESA) announced the inauguration of a new launch complex, built for the operations of the Ariane 6 rocket. great they are. Now, ESA takes another step in the development of the rocket, also heading for tests of the base to prepare it for its first campaign. ESA to demonstrate its reusable rocket prototype in 1024

Startups from Germany develop mini rockets to launch small satellites

Arianespace finally does it launch Vega rocket with several satellites on board Daniel Neuenschwander, director of space transport at ESA, says Ariane’s launch complex 6 is a great achievement. “It represents a vital part of a program of intense activity at Europe’s spaceport to prepare it for the first flight of ESA’s next-generation next-generation launch vehicle,” he said in a statement. The Ariane 6 is Europe’s new launch vehicle and will replace the Ariane 5 and, when ready, it will offer more performance and flexibility than its predecessor. The Ariane 6 rocket will be available in two versions, one with two thrusters and another with four, as in the concept above (Image: Reproduction/ESA – D. Ducros) The new facilities feature complex structures installed on the surface and below ground, specially designed to support the launches of the Ariane 6, estimated to take place in the next decade. The components were produced through a partnership between the French space agency CNES and European industry partners. Thus, the Ariane 6 release complex was created to optimize both system performance and the flow of operations. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

For this, the design of the The new facility was developed from lessons learned during the construction and operation of the existing Ariane, Vega and Soyuz rocket launch complexes. There are three main elements of the complex — one of them includes the launch pad, which measures 28, 5 m deep and 90 m wide and is equipped with two exhaust ducts, in addition to a tower mobile and the launch vehicle assembly building.

In its center is the launch table, a structure that protects the support systems that will support the weight of the rocket. The table weighs 700 tons, being 4 m high, 28 m in length and 01 m wide. Another element is the mobile tower, where the final integration of Ariane 6 will take place. The tower measures 83 m of height and 83 m wide, and will protect the rocket on the launch table during each campaign. When it’s time to position it upright, engineers will use platforms to install the central core on the screed, add thrusters according to the launch configuration, and integrate the fairing that houses the payload.