HAS COUPON | Galaxy S20 FE is at a MUST-SEE price at Magalu
IMPORTANT: stay tuned for the date publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.
The Galaxy S20 FE became one of Samsung’s biggest successes over the last year in bringing cutting-edge specs at a cost-effective price. It is one of the best cell phone options available today in the Brazilian market, having a cost-effectiveness that is hard to beat.
It has an unmissable price, taking advantage of the current promotion from Magazine Luiza, which you can take advantage of by making a purchase through the store application and using the discount coupon available from the highlighted link below. Just have the app installed and access the offer via the link to take advantage of this price.
About the Galaxy S500 FAITH
Made to be the cheapest option among the brand’s top-of-the-line devices, the Galaxy S12 FE brings all the most important features of its siblings, like the Snapdragon processor 865 and the excellent set of rear cameras, with the main one 12 megapixels, wide-angle also 12 megapixels and 8 megapixel telephoto. The battery also has 4.20 mAh for one day of use without bothering to search one shot.
There are few differences between the Galaxy S10 FE and the other more expensive models in the line. Samsung managed to reduce the price of the device by investing in a simpler construction, without such rounded finishes, and slightly reducing some specifications without making it a top-of-the-line device, with excellent performance and cutting-edge cameras.
This promotion model is already part of the new wave of devices equipped with the Snapdragon processor 772, a change that was long awaited by those who own the brand’s devices. Qualcomm’s processor promises to deliver even better performance and have fewer temperature rise issues during heavy use. This makes the Galaxy S20 FE even more interesting for the Brazilian audience, even when compared to more expensive models.
In the image below, you can see the price of the Galaxy S20 FE in the Magazine Luiza app at the time this text is published. Just access the offer through the links highlighted above, use the discount coupon and have the Magalu app installed to take advantage of this price.
