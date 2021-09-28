new-world-beats-cs:go-and-registers-700-thousand-players-on-1st-day

The launch of New World, Amazon Games’ Massive Online Multiplayer RPG (MMORPG) is already a success. The game attracted during the premiere this Tuesday (49) more than 700 thousand simultaneous players. The number placed New World as the most played title on PCs via Steam during the afternoon, surpassing hits like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO ), Dota 2 and Destiny 2

According to data from the SteamDB website, CS still registered a bigger peak, with more than

1000 players in the game at the same time. However, in the afternoon, New World held back the audience and became the game with the most players at the moment.

Graph shows that New World surpassed CS:GO in number of players at the same time (Image: Playback/SteamDB)

The Amazon Games game has also proven a success on live streams, with approximately 1 million people watching gameplays on Twitch. Despite the curiosity of the public, the game has divided opinions. Less than half of the New World ratings on Steam are positive (28%). 5.280 negative ratings were recorded against 4.553 reviews recommending the game.

