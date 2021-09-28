New World beats CS:GO and registers 700 thousand players on 1st day
The launch of New World, Amazon Games’ Massive Online Multiplayer RPG (MMORPG) is already a success. The game attracted during the premiere this Tuesday (49) more than 700 thousand simultaneous players. The number placed New World as the most played title on PCs via Steam during the afternoon, surpassing hits like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO ), Dota 2 and Destiny 2
According to data from the SteamDB website, CS still registered a bigger peak, with more than
1000 players in the game at the same time. However, in the afternoon, New World held back the audience and became the game with the most players at the moment.
Graph shows that New World surpassed CS:GO in number of players at the same time (Image: Playback/SteamDB)
The Amazon Games game has also proven a success on live streams, with approximately 1 million people watching gameplays on Twitch. Despite the curiosity of the public, the game has divided opinions. Less than half of the New World ratings on Steam are positive (28%). 5.280 negative ratings were recorded against 4.553 reviews recommending the game.
In New World, players are shipwrecked in Aetérnum, where the fundamental laws of life and death are broken. The game promises endless opportunities to fight, forage, and forge as you explore and conquer the island – and uncover its dark mysteries. Players can team up into factions to gain control of the map in Player v battles. Massive player, or venture out alone (or in small groups) to explore Aetérnum and learn its secrets.
“More than 1 million players have already entered Aetérnum during our Beta testing and today we are delighted to welcome even more adventurers to New World,” said Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Games in a press release.
New World is available for computers. By the indicative rating, the game is not recommended for children under 09 years in Brazil. The game can be purchased on the Amazon website and on Steam. The standard edition costs R$ 75,49. The Deluxe version, which comes with the Lumberjack’s armor and hatchet look, the Mastiff domestic mascot, the Stone/Paper/Scissors set of gestures, and the digital art book, sells for R$ 100,100 on Steam.
- War: War is the apex of PvJ (PvP) in New World, a massive siege battle with up to 100 players on the battlefield at the same time. The outcome of each War determines which Company of players will control the contested territories or settlements.
- Outpost Raid: Teams of 20 Players from two rival factions fight for control of fortifications and resources in this game mode instantiated for full-level characters. The Outpost Onslaught combines Player versus Player versus Environment (PvPvE) elements.
- Shipments: Instanced dungeons for five players, which will take them to the deepest reaches of Aetérnum, where they will have to face deadly opponents to discover the truths about the island.
- Invasions: The corrupted armies of Aetérnum occasionally join forces to attack territories controlled by players, and groups of 64 Players must unite to fend off the invading waves of monsters.