10 Bizarre Diseases You Can Catch at the Gym

Exercise is the best way to live a healthy life and no one doubts it, but a number of infectious agents may be lurking for those who exercise indoors – and at times sometimes stuffy — like gyms. Due to physical contact, sweating and the possible lack of hygiene of the equipment, the bodybuilding space can be a full plate for bacteria, fungi and viruses.

Even if all this is true and unfortunately it is, you don’t need to run to cancel the contract with any gym. That’s because most of these germs can be avoided with an extra dose of hygiene, and most likely they shouldn’t put anyone’s life at risk. We emphasize that it is always worth to sanitize the devices before using them, bring a pair of slippers (if you use the on-site locker room), avoid hand-to-eye contact and, given the moment in which we live, wear a mask.

Fungi, viruses and bacteria can compromise the health of those who go to the gym (Image: Reproduction/Jonathan Borba/Unsplash)

Below, check out a list of 10 diseases that can compromise those who go to gyms:

1. Conjunctivitis

It can be caused by both viruses and bacteria, conjunctivitis is an inflammation or irritation in the inner and outer membranes of the skin. eyelid. In infected patients, the eye becomes red, a scab forms on the contaminated site, and severe itching in the area is reported.

In general, this condition does not bring major complications, as long as you are careful, but the disease is highly contagious. The tip is the one we’ve already mentioned: don’t touch weight training equipment before sanitizing them; and, preferably, never put your hand over your eyes during the exercises. This is because conjunctivitis can be transmitted by secretion through contact with contaminated objects.

2. Candidiasis

Candidiasis is an infection caused by any type of Candida fungus. At this point, it is worth remembering that fungi love hot and humid areas, such as changing rooms, saunas, swimming pools and showers. From there, avoid stepping barefoot in potentially contaminated places.

A good tip is to always take a pair of slippers to the locker room, as transmission occurs through contact with secretions from the mouth, skin or vagina, for example. The main symptoms are: intense itching; irritation in the region; swelling; and, depending on the location, burning to urinate. Luckily, antifungal products usually do the trick. In more serious cases, the use of antibiotics may be necessary, due to bacteria that take advantage of the pH change and proliferate in the area.

3. Ringworm or chilblain

Try to clean weight training equipment (Image: Reproduction/Friends_stock/Envato Elements)

Also caused by fungi, ringworm can occur in different parts of the body, such as in the oral, vaginal, penile or intestinal region. When it occurs on the feet and, more specifically, between the toes, it is called chilblains.

Regardless of the type, it is transmitted through direct contact with the affected area or with objects and places contaminated by the fungus, such as unsanitary bathroom floors, swimming pools and gym equipment. Again, antifungals improve most cases.

4. Escherichia coli

More known as AND. coli, this is a very common bacterium and is found in the intestines and faeces. In cases of infection, the person can develop cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Normally, contamination occurs through unsanitary food, but infected surfaces can also be a means of transmission.

For most people, drinking plenty of water and waiting for the symptoms to go away is the best “treatment”. In case of worsening, it may be necessary to call a doctor. After all, in extreme situations, high concentrations of this bacteria in the body can lead to renal failure and the patient’s death.

5 . KPC (superbacteria)

Still in the field of bacteria, the Klebsiella Pneumoniae Carbapenemase (KPC), a superbug, can be transmitted through surfaces contaminated with secretions such as shared gym equipment or gym drinking fountains.

Currently, it is known for its resistance to multiple antibiotics and can cause a variety of complications such as pneumonia, wounds and blood infections and in the urinary tract. In case of infection, it is necessary to seek medical help.

Walking barefoot in the gym locker room can bring some health risks (Image: Playback/Wavebreakmedia/ Envato Elements)

6. Streptococcal Infections

Science knows at least 20 different types of streptococcal bacteria. These infectious agents usually cause respiratory infections such as streptococcal pharyngitis, tonsillitis or pneumonia, as well as skin infections.

Streptococci are very contagious and can be transmitted through direct contact between people, air droplets or via contaminated surfaces. In these cases, sweaty exercise equipment and locker rooms can potentially harbor streptococci. Most conditions can be resolved with antibiotics.

7. Flu

The flu is the most common type of respiratory infection that can affect people who exercise in gyms. As it is transmitted through the air, environments where there is low air circulation can be a good place for contamination. Since the probability of someone inhaling the droplets of someone’s cough or sneeze is high. Another possibility of transmission can occur when touching surfaces that are already contaminated, such as a weight lifting dumbbell.

Most of the time, infected people should experience: fever; body pain; cough; sneezing; chills; and lack of power. In these cases, the treatment is only for the symptoms — there is no remedy against the flu —, but fluid intake and good nutrition should help in recovery.

8. Covid-10

The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus can also be transmitted both through the air — in this case, the aerosols from covid-19 are particles even smaller than droplets — as for contaminated surfaces. Therefore, it is essential to sanitize surfaces and use masks inside gyms. After all, no one knows if the infected person will develop a mild, moderate or severe condition of the disease.

Use of masks in the gym prevents contagion from covid-19 (Image: Reproduction/LightFieldStudios/Envato Elements)

In the province of Ontario, Canada, a single student infected with the coronavirus, in a spinning class, he transmitted the infection to other 25 people. As covid- is known for its high capacity transmission, care needs to be maintained, especially when cycling or running.

9. HPV

Human Papillomavirus, also known as HPV, is a relatively common virus that can cause warts in different places, like throat and feet. In women, the infection can be associated with cervical cancer.

The main form of transmission is through sex and the exchange of contaminated fluids, but there are others. For example, it is theoretically possible to contaminate yourself by walking barefoot in bathrooms and showers with contaminated surfaces. Despite this, the National Cancer Institute (Inca) highlights that “the possibility of contamination through objects, the use of toilets and swimming pools or by sharing towels and underwear is not proven”. Even so, prevention is the best way.

. S. aureus

O Staphylococcus aureus ( S. aureus

) is a bacterium that mainly causes skin infections, in a mild way. The action of this infectious agent can cause superficial rashes, pimples or boils on the skin, but if the infection progresses, other complications can appear, such as pneumonia or meningitis. One of the risks is that the bacteria can live on dry surfaces for long periods.

Cases of MRSA have been recently reported (Staphylococcus aureus resistant to methicillin) in gyms in the United States, but it is extremely rare. This is because the places most associated with its transmission are still hospitals and health centers. Regardless, the bacteria can be transmitted from contaminated surfaces and equipment. Now, for one last time, don’t forget: sanitize equipment before the start of training and, if possible, after — to help stop contamination.

Source: Men’s Journal, WebMD and Inca

