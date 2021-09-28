10 Bizarre Diseases You Can Catch at the Gym
Exercise is the best way to live a healthy life and no one doubts it, but a number of infectious agents may be lurking for those who exercise indoors – and at times sometimes stuffy — like gyms. Due to physical contact, sweating and the possible lack of hygiene of the equipment, the bodybuilding space can be a full plate for bacteria, fungi and viruses.
Even if all this is true and unfortunately it is, you don’t need to run to cancel the contract with any gym. That’s because most of these germs can be avoided with an extra dose of hygiene, and most likely they shouldn’t put anyone’s life at risk. We emphasize that it is always worth to sanitize the devices before using them, bring a pair of slippers (if you use the on-site locker room), avoid hand-to-eye contact and, given the moment in which we live, wear a mask.
In the province of Ontario, Canada, a single student infected with the coronavirus, in a spinning class, he transmitted the infection to other 25 people. As covid- is known for its high capacity transmission, care needs to be maintained, especially when cycling or running.
9. HPV
Human Papillomavirus, also known as HPV, is a relatively common virus that can cause warts in different places, like throat and feet. In women, the infection can be associated with cervical cancer.
The main form of transmission is through sex and the exchange of contaminated fluids, but there are others. For example, it is theoretically possible to contaminate yourself by walking barefoot in bathrooms and showers with contaminated surfaces. Despite this, the National Cancer Institute (Inca) highlights that “the possibility of contamination through objects, the use of toilets and swimming pools or by sharing towels and underwear is not proven”. Even so, prevention is the best way.
. S. aureus
O Staphylococcus aureus ( S. aureus
) is a bacterium that mainly causes skin infections, in a mild way. The action of this infectious agent can cause superficial rashes, pimples or boils on the skin, but if the infection progresses, other complications can appear, such as pneumonia or meningitis. One of the risks is that the bacteria can live on dry surfaces for long periods.
Cases of MRSA have been recently reported (Staphylococcus aureus resistant to methicillin) in gyms in the United States, but it is extremely rare. This is because the places most associated with its transmission are still hospitals and health centers. Regardless, the bacteria can be transmitted from contaminated surfaces and equipment. Now, for one last time, don’t forget: sanitize equipment before the start of training and, if possible, after — to help stop contamination.
