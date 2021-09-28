10-bizarre-diseases-you-can-catch-at-the-gym

Fungi, viruses and bacteria can compromise the health of those who go to the gym (Image: Reproduction/Jonathan Borba/Unsplash)

Below, check out a list of 10 diseases that can compromise those who go to gyms:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

1. Conjunctivitis

It can be caused by both viruses and bacteria, conjunctivitis is an inflammation or irritation in the inner and outer membranes of the skin. eyelid. In infected patients, the eye becomes red, a scab forms on the contaminated site, and severe itching in the area is reported.

In general, this condition does not bring major complications, as long as you are careful, but the disease is highly contagious. The tip is the one we’ve already mentioned: don’t touch weight training equipment before sanitizing them; and, preferably, never put your hand over your eyes during the exercises. This is because conjunctivitis can be transmitted by secretion through contact with contaminated objects.

2. Candidiasis

Candidiasis is an infection caused by any type of Candida fungus. At this point, it is worth remembering that fungi love hot and humid areas, such as changing rooms, saunas, swimming pools and showers. From there, avoid stepping barefoot in potentially contaminated places.

A good tip is to always take a pair of slippers to the locker room, as transmission occurs through contact with secretions from the mouth, skin or vagina, for example. The main symptoms are: intense itching; irritation in the region; swelling; and, depending on the location, burning to urinate. Luckily, antifungal products usually do the trick. In more serious cases, the use of antibiotics may be necessary, due to bacteria that take advantage of the pH change and proliferate in the area.

3. Ringworm or chilblain

Try to clean weight training equipment (Image: Reproduction/Friends_stock/Envato Elements)

Also caused by fungi, ringworm can occur in different parts of the body, such as in the oral, vaginal, penile or intestinal region. When it occurs on the feet and, more specifically, between the toes, it is called chilblains.

Regardless of the type, it is transmitted through direct contact with the affected area or with objects and places contaminated by the fungus, such as unsanitary bathroom floors, swimming pools and gym equipment. Again, antifungals improve most cases.

4. Escherichia coli

More known as AND. coli , this is a very common bacterium and is found in the intestines and faeces. In cases of infection, the person can develop cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Normally, contamination occurs through unsanitary food, but infected surfaces can also be a means of transmission.

For most people, drinking plenty of water and waiting for the symptoms to go away is the best “treatment”. In case of worsening, it may be necessary to call a doctor. After all, in extreme situations, high concentrations of this bacteria in the body can lead to renal failure and the patient’s death.

5 . KPC (superbacteria)

Still in the field of bacteria, the Klebsiella Pneumoniae Carbapenemase (KPC), a superbug, can be transmitted through surfaces contaminated with secretions such as shared gym equipment or gym drinking fountains.

Currently, it is known for its resistance to multiple antibiotics and can cause a variety of complications such as pneumonia, wounds and blood infections and in the urinary tract. In case of infection, it is necessary to seek medical help.