free-fire-slum-cup-returns-in-2021

The Slum Free Fire Cup announced a new edition this Tuesday (28), marking the return of the eSports championship created by Favela Esporte in partnership with CUFA (Central Única das Favelas).

In a press release, the organization of the championship informs that it expects a volume registration of more than 200 thousand players with 1.200 favela teams from all the states of Brazil. The project now also has Itaú as an official sponsor, enabling several actions to promote the tournament and offer support to the teams involved, including the distribution of internet connection chips for all teams that advance to the state stages.

The championship will also include a series of content on financial education and entrepreneurship in the gaming world through a Whatsapp bot.

