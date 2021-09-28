Free Fire Slum Cup returns in 2021
The Slum Free Fire Cup announced a new edition this Tuesday (28), marking the return of the eSports championship created by Favela Esporte in partnership with CUFA (Central Única das Favelas).
In a press release, the organization of the championship informs that it expects a volume registration of more than 200 thousand players with 1.200 favela teams from all the states of Brazil. The project now also has Itaú as an official sponsor, enabling several actions to promote the tournament and offer support to the teams involved, including the distribution of internet connection chips for all teams that advance to the state stages.
The championship will also include a series of content on financial education and entrepreneurship in the gaming world through a Whatsapp bot.
The partnership is a joint creation between CUFA, LOUD, Itaú and Druid. Registration is open on the event’s official website and favelas interested in participating can express interest through a form until the day 28 September, which later they will be selected by CUFA to enable the registration of players who want to participate.
The competition will follow a statewide format, in which the winning favelas advance to the national stage. Player registrations can be made from the day 29 in September and end on the day 13 of October.
Another new feature is that the runners-up in each region will have a chance to advance to a recap phase, until they form 100 teams that go to the national stage. The championship final is scheduled to take place on December 4th and this year’s total prize pool will be over R$ 296 thousand, in addition to a bootcamp with the LOUD to the winning team.
