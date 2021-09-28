Best measurement conversion apps
A measurement converter is a very useful tool for everyday use. Just enter the units needed to receive the converted amount, without the need to memorize formulas or do extra math.
That way , you can quickly figure out the weight of an object in pounds or figure out the exact amount in milliliters for a teaspoon. Conversion apps are very complete tools and offer advanced options for engineering calculations, acceleration and even Body Mass Index (BMI). Here are the best options for Android and iOS!
1. CalConvert
: Free install with in-app purchases
CalConvert is a powerful tool for iOS. In addition to providing a calculator with scientific functions, the app can also be used to calculate the conversion of units into more than different categories. Measurement options include acceleration, computer data, fuel costs, force, mass, and other options. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
CalConvert is a powerful tool for iOS. In addition to providing a calculator with scientific functions, the app can also be used to calculate the conversion of units into more than different categories. Measurement options include acceleration, computer data, fuel costs, force, mass, and other options.
Versatile application is option for iOS (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Simply swipe the screen to toggle between conventional calculator and conversion options. Your most used drives can be saved as favorites for easy access. The interface can be customized with different themes and the app provides widgets for your iPhone’s home screen.
CalConvert also has a Pro version, offered for R$ 89,98 per year or BRL 5.27 a month. Features include more widget options, access to all themes, priority support and removal of ads.
2. All-In-One Calculator
- Compatibility: Android
The All-In-One Calculator is a very versatile option for android. The application has its own calculator with scientific functions and different converters for measurements and currencies. In the case of exchange, the platform uses data updated by openexchangerates.com.
Organize your favorite conversions on the main screen (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
The application draws attention to the amount of options available. It is possible, for example, to calculate the BMI, age differences and even the tip percentage on a bill. There is also an area to calculate different algebra problems.
You can configure your most used conversions and access them through quick icons on the app’s home screen. If you have a Google Play Pass subscription, the ad-free, purchase-free version of the app is included in the service.
3. Unit Converter: Tools, Currency
- Compatibility: Android
Unit Converter is another quick alternative available for Android. The app has a customizable interface and allows you to create quick shortcuts for your most frequent conversions. The calculation screen can be viewed in three different formats, with tables, columns and a calculator. Just choose the units and fill in the desired value.
App is popular option on Android ( Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Conversion options are separated into categories. In addition to the most common options, you can find medical units, radiation calculations, computer data, and financial operations. In each case, there are options to consult the available measurements and save them among favorites.
The functions don’t stop there: the application also has an area of general tools that reinforce the versatile platform potential. Periodic table, stopwatch, text converter, notepad, time zone tab and even shoe sizes are some of the options found.
4. Google Assistant and Siri
Don’t want to download any apps? No problem: use your mobile’s virtual assistant to perform conversions. Google Assistant and Siri can respond to commands like “How many meters is in a yard?” and other questions about measurements of weight, speed, length, and more.
Use the Siri to convert units (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
In the case of Google Assistant, in addition to the automatic calculation, you can access the Google measurement converter. That way you can change values and units to see different results. Siri, on the other hand, uses the iOS calculator to do these maths from voice commands.
On iPhone, you can also convert measurements by iOS search. Swipe the screen from top to bottom from the right corner. Then, enter the value and the unit to receive the result in the search tab.
