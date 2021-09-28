best-measurement-conversion-apps

A measurement converter is a very useful tool for everyday use. Just enter the units needed to receive the converted amount, without the need to memorize formulas or do extra math.

That way , you can quickly figure out the weight of an object in pounds or figure out the exact amount in milliliters for a teaspoon. Conversion apps are very complete tools and offer advanced options for engineering calculations, acceleration and even Body Mass Index (BMI). Here are the best options for Android and iOS!

1. CalConvert Compatibility: iOS Price : Free install with in-app purchases CalConvert is a powerful tool for iOS. In addition to providing a calculator with scientific functions, the app can also be used to calculate the conversion of units into more than different categories. Measurement options include acceleration, computer data, fuel costs, force, mass, and other options. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Versatile application is option for iOS (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Simply swipe the screen to toggle between conventional calculator and conversion options. Your most used drives can be saved as favorites for easy access. The interface can be customized with different themes and the app provides widgets for your iPhone’s home screen.

CalConvert also has a Pro version, offered for R$ 89,98 per year or BRL 5.27 a month. Features include more widget options, access to all themes, priority support and removal of ads.

2. All-In-One Calculator

Compatibility: Android

Price: free installation with in-app purchase option The All-In-One Calculator is a very versatile option for android. The application has its own calculator with scientific functions and different converters for measurements and currencies. In the case of exchange, the platform uses data updated by openexchangerates.com. Organize your favorite conversions on the main screen (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) The application draws attention to the amount of options available. It is possible, for example, to calculate the BMI, age differences and even the tip percentage on a bill. There is also an area to calculate different algebra problems. You can configure your most used conversions and access them through quick icons on the app’s home screen. If you have a Google Play Pass subscription, the ad-free, purchase-free version of the app is included in the service. 3. Unit Converter: Tools, Currency Compatibility: Android