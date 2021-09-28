bitcoin-miners-adopt-nuclear-energy-due-to-environmental-pressure

Companies operating in the cryptocurrency mining sector, mainly Bitcoin, are seeing nuclear energy as an alternative to circumvent the pressure of environmental, social and governance policies in the sector (ESG, the acronym in English).

The mining of cryptocurrencies consumes a lot of energy, and for years environmental organizations have been asking this market to find more economical alternatives. This process was intensified after the eccentric billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, commented on the lack of sustainability in cryptoactive mining, justifying that Tesla would only accept Bitcoin as payment again when there was confirmation that the coins were being generated with clean energy .

Nuclear energy, being used as an energy source for the mining of cryptocurrencies, guarantees lower carbon emissions into the atmosphere, since the plants do not emit any CO2 during energy production, but yes water vapor. With this, mining ends up having a low level of atmospheric pollution, unlike the process carried out with fossil fuels.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! In addition to environmental problems, after China’s state mining crackdown, cryptoactive mining companies are also looking for cheap energy options, and they are beginning to see nuclear plants as a great option, based on protocooperation with power generators, that is, plants are able to sell their nuclear energy production and miners pay a lower price and break ESG policies . Nuclear initiatives have already started

The Turkey Point Nuclear Power Plant, located in Homestead, Florida. (Image: Playback / FPL)

It is not yet known how the cryptocurrency market will deal with this new method, since nuclear energy is extremely criticized by environmentalists due to the impossibility of reusing the generated nuclear waste, the high construction and operation costs of the plants, and of course, the possibility of nuclear accidents and the contamination of the environment.

However, even with the uncertainty about the market reaction, projects involving this new mining option are already taking shape, such as the agreement of years of power supply signed between Compass Mining and nuclear power startup Oklo.

Another example can be found at joint venture

(basically a commercial agreement) between the energy company Talen Energy and the mining company TeraWulf, which aims to build cryptocurrency and mining facilities in the US state of Pennsylvania. a nuclear plant that, together, will occupy an area equivalent to four football fields.

The use of nuclear energy in Bitcoin mining also has the support of the Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, well-known cryptocurrency enthusiast. The politician hopes to bring the mining industry to the Turkey Point Nuclear plant, located in the city of Homestead, near Miami. The plant delivers the kilowatt of energy for US$ 0,23 (R$ 0,54 in the current quotation), price 10% lower than the US national average.

Source: InfoMoney, Voitto