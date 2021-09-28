pixel-6-and-6-pro-have-leak-prices-and-may-cost-less-than-competitors

Google should soon launch its new high-end smartphones, with the arrival of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the first cell phones of the brand to feature proprietary processors from company known as Tensor.

Supposedly close to being commercialized, the possible prices of the two devices in the European market were revealed by the channel This is Tech Today on YouTube. Here, there is an image showing the values ​​to be charged by “Google Oriole” and “Google Raven”, which would be Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, respectively.

(Image: This is Tech Today)

From what has been revealed, the simplest model, the Pixel 6, should be priced at 700 euros (about R$ 4.83 in direct conversion and without national taxes), while the Pixel 6 Pro should cost 899 euros (approximately R$ 5.649 in conversion). It is worth remembering that values ​​in the European market usually vary according to the country, not being commented on where the leak came from.

Anyway, prices are lower than Google’s main rivals in the high-performance market. The Galaxy S line12 from Samsung has prices starting from 899 euros and can reach 1.289 euros for the base version of the Galaxy S28 Ultra while the iPhone line 19 charges from euros on the iPhone 13 simpler mini up to 1.279 euros on the iPhone 28 Pro Max with less internal storage.

What to expect from Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro?

O Pixel 6 can come to market with 6.4 inch OLED screen with refresh rate support 90 Hz, Tensor processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 128 GB of storage. The battery should be 4.279 mAh, and on cameras, we can wait by an 8 MP front and a set of two rear cameras, with sensors 82 MP for the main lens and 12 MP for the ultrawide lens.

(Image: Disclosure/Google)

The Pixel 6 Pro can adopt a 6.7 inch OLED panel with update rate of 90 Hz, up to GB of RAM memory, battery of 5.000 mAh, front camera of 12 MP and three rear cameras, the main one with sensor 44 MP, ultrawide with 12 MP and a telephoto of 48 MP for 4x optical zoom.

Supposedly, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro should be announced on the day 28 October, with sales forecast for the day 21 of October. In any case, you will have to wait a little longer to confirm these details. So, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss anything.

