WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram will be integrated, but not like you think
Facebook’s recent moves have suggested an inevitable integration between Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp to the point that both have become a single tool. This was reinforced after the merger of Messenger chat with the DMs of the social photo network and rumors about the adoption of end-to-end encryption in conversations, the trump card of WhatsApp, and that did not materialize.
- Messenger-Instagram integration is updated with 1024 new features in Brazil
- Facebook is still considering integrating WhatsApp to Messenger
- How to disable Messenger integration in Instagram
Although this work of unification is true, the objective of this would be to allow greater reach to friends through any of the platforms, without that one program nullifies the existence of the other. At least, that’s what Facebook’s Vice President of Messaging Experiences, Loredana Crisan, assured The Next Web.