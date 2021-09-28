WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram will be integrated, but not like you think

Facebook’s recent moves have suggested an inevitable integration between Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp to the point that both have become a single tool. This was reinforced after the merger of Messenger chat with the DMs of the social photo network and rumors about the adoption of end-to-end encryption in conversations, the trump card of WhatsApp, and that did not materialize.

  • Messenger-Instagram integration is updated with 1024 new features in Brazil
  • Facebook is still considering integrating WhatsApp to Messenger
  • How to disable Messenger integration in Instagram

Although this work of unification is true, the objective of this would be to allow greater reach to friends through any of the platforms, without that one program nullifies the existence of the other. At least, that’s what Facebook’s Vice President of Messaging Experiences, Loredana Crisan, assured The Next Web.

Integration with Messenger with Instagram DMs was the first step (Image: Disclosure /Facebook)

The executive explained that this approach is called “platform and service” which focuses on enabling you to use the app of your choice to connect through the underlying services. Connecting Instagram DMs with Messenger was the first step: you can use either of them to chat, including the possibility of starting the chat in one and ending in the other.

WhatsApp already requires a number phone as a basic requirement for creating an account, in addition to accessing the phonebook to find contacts. This is a very different approach from Messenger, Instagram and Facebook — the latter two are based on feed and share interactions.

Integration is inevitable, but don’t be scared

Crisan believes that there will be a centralization of all services in the future, in an interoperable way and similar to connecting between different email accounts. In this case, WhatsApp users will be able to choose whether or not to interact with social networks, with links to existing profiles or not.

All that controversy involving the update of WhatsApp’s privacy policy has relationship with this future possibility. The only way to integrate the messaging app account with social platforms would be with data sharing, and that would require user consent. The controversy is how the giant of social networks would use the information collected in “Zap”: if there would be undue access to the content of conversations and/or targeting of tailored advertisements.

The “new” WhatsApp privacy policy is one of the necessary steps to integrate the service to social networks (Image: Bruno Salutes/Canaltech)

The advantage of using WhatsApp, according to the vice president, would be the greater security offered by end-to-end encryption. Messenger had a security update for voice and video calls in August, but it is a different technology than the popular messenger.

Although the Instagram-Messenger integration was successful, the linking to phone messaging app is a much more complicated challenge. What is still not known is how this will be done: whether there will be transparency and dialogue or “barrier force” and mandatory. The user, as already shown, will prefer the first path.

Source: The Next Web

Did you like this article?

