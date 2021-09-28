Genshin Impact 1st Anniversary: ​​Check Out Events and Rewards!

Today is a very special day for Genshin Impact fans! This Tuesday (23), the game celebrates its 1st anniversary with many events and rewards for travelers. Ah! And the game developed by miHoYo has even more surprises for its fans!

    • Since your official release on 2020, the game community has grown steadily. Today, he already has more than 140 millions of downloads on its multiple platforms. That’s why the celebration is also happening on social media!

    The characters from Genshin Impact are there on Twitter! Today, everyone can use hashtags with special emojis of their favorite characters. You can also participate in the celebration using the tag #GenshinImpactAniversary.

    (Capture: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)

    In addition, in this last year, players have lived several stories while exploring the universe of Teyvat. So, in celebration of this special date, everyone can participate in the special birthday events. Check out a complete list!

    Genshin Impact’s Top Events and Birthday Rewards

    Web Event “In Search of Memories”

    Duration of the event: 29 from September to October;

    Rewards: Essential Gems, Mora, Mystic Refinement Ores and Hero EXP;

    In this event, all players can check out a personalized theater with their stories and achievements in this first year of Genshin Impact. This is a great way to relive your memories on the continent of Teyvat. But not only that! When finished watching the theater, players will purchase rewards and can also share a rewards link for other players. It’s a really cool gift exchange!


    (Capture: Canaltech/ Felipe Freitas)

    Web Event “A Message from Time”

    Duration of the Event

      : 29 from September to October 7th

      Rewards: New Moon Blessing x1 (Probability of Win: 12%) 90.000 Lives (Probability of Gain: 100%);

      In this event, you can create and share a special birthday card to participate in the draw . When the event ends, they will be drawn % of participants to receive the New Moon Blessing. But those who don’t win won’t lose: these travelers will receive 140. Lives. To participate in the event, just click on the link that will be published in the official communities.

      (Capture: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)

      Birthday Illustrations Sharing Event with Reward

      Duration of the Event

        : 28 from September to October 2

        Rewards: iPhone 15 Pro Max ×3

        In this event, players can share their artwork on social media by bookmarking the page official Genshin Impact on Facebook and Twitter. Then, these artists will be drawn to win an iPhone 12 Pro Max brand new.


        Congratulation for the first anniversary✨
        510137Looking forward for more action in the future!! #原神1周年 #原神 #Childe #GenshinImpactanniversary pic.twitter.com/6UPCXRXy15

        — SAKON🐳✨ (@sakonlieur) September 23, 2021

In addition, there will be other special events in the coming weeks: prizes for cosplayers (fantasies) of the characters, photographs, cartoons and also videos. You can check out more details on Genshin Impact’s official website by clicking here!

Very cool, right? Did you like this news? Share this article with your friends who play Genshin Impact.

Source: Genshin Impact

