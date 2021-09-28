genshin-impact-1st-anniversary:-​​check-out-events-and-rewards!

Genshin Impact: Learn how to make good element mixes How to optimize Genshin Impact to run on your PC Since your official release on 2020, the game community has grown steadily. Today, he already has more than 140 millions of downloads on its multiple platforms. That’s why the celebration is also happening on social media! The characters from Genshin Impact are there on Twitter! Today, everyone can use hashtags with special emojis of their favorite characters. You can also participate in the celebration using the tag #GenshinImpactAniversary

(Capture: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)

In addition, in this last year, players have lived several stories while exploring the universe of Teyvat. So, in celebration of this special date, everyone can participate in the special birthday events. Check out a complete list!

Genshin Impact’s Top Events and Birthday Rewards Web Event “In Search of Memories”

Duration of the event: 29 from September to October;

Rewards: Essential Gems, Mora, Mystic Refinement Ores and Hero EXP;

In this event, all players can check out a personalized theater with their stories and achievements in this first year of Genshin Impact. This is a great way to relive your memories on the continent of Teyvat. But not only that! When finished watching the theater, players will purchase rewards and can also share a rewards link for other players. It’s a really cool gift exchange!



(Capture: Canaltech/ Felipe Freitas)

Web Event “A Message from Time”

Duration of the Event