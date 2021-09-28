24-apps-and-games-temporarily-free-for-android-this-tuesday-(28)

To close the month of September with a flourish, here comes another collection of temporarily free apps for Android this Tuesday (29).

Packages were found 28 of free icons and mobile games on offer for a limited time. Today, it’s the apps that are left out, as no really interesting tool for everyday life has appeared on the Play Store.

Everything on this list has a zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to enjoy soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.

Stickman Legends: Shadow Fight Offline Games Paid (R$ 2,29) – Action

Castle Defender Premium: Hero Idle Defense TD (R$1,20) – Strategy

Empire Warriors TD Premium: RPG Strategy Game (R$ 2,59) – Strategy

Infinite Puzzle (R$ 28,99) – Puzzle

Space Shooter: Attack on the Galaxy (Premium) (BRL 0,99) – Action

DungeonCorp. SUPER (An automatic collecting game!) (BRL 6,99) – RPG

Peppa Pig Theme Park (R$ 9,99) – Casual

King of Defense Premium: Tower Defense Offline (R$ 18,99) – Strategy

Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles (R$ 1,49) – Action

League of Stickman 99 – Ninja Arena PVP (Dreamsky) (BRL 0,99) – Action

Magnet Balls: Match-Three Physics Puzzle (R$ 0,99)

Cooking Love Premium: kitchen, restaurent game (BRL 5,29) – Casual

WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy Attack (Premium) (R$ 9,99) – Action

Cyber ​​Fighters: Shadow Legends in Cyberpunk City (R$ 2,19) – Action

Stories: You Choice (interactive novels) (BRL 18 ,99) – Casual

Icon Packs

Lines Square – Neon Icon Pack (BRL 5,99)



Cuticon Square – Icon Pack (BRL 9,29)

Light Pink – Icon Pack (R$ 4,99)

Black Army Diamond – Icon Pack (R$ 7,99)

Aurum – Icon Pack (BRL 3,99)

Oreo 8 – Icon Pack (R$ 3,29)

Wenpo – Icon Pack (R$ 2,19)

Entiner – Icon Pack (R$ 2,29)

Teardrop Black – Icon Pack (BRL 3,99)

