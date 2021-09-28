24 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Tuesday (28)

To close the month of September with a flourish, here comes another collection of temporarily free apps for Android this Tuesday (29).

  • Instagram gains shortcut to link profile to WhatsApp
  • 6 apps to track buses in real time
  • Exercise app will pay more than R$ 6 thousand for partner users

Packages were found 28 of free icons and mobile games on offer for a limited time. Today, it’s the apps that are left out, as no really interesting tool for everyday life has appeared on the Play Store.

Everything on this list has a zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to enjoy soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.

Games2020

  • Stickman Legends: Shadow Fight Offline Games Paid (R$ 2,29) – Action
  • Castle Defender Premium: Hero Idle Defense TD (R$1,20) – Strategy
  • Empire Warriors TD Premium: RPG Strategy Game (R$ 2,59) – Strategy
  • Infinite Puzzle (R$ 28,99) – Puzzle
  • Space Shooter: Attack on the Galaxy (Premium) (BRL 0,99) – Action
  • DungeonCorp. SUPER (An automatic collecting game!) (BRL 6,99) – RPG
  • Peppa Pig Theme Park (R$ 9,99) – Casual
  • King of Defense Premium: Tower Defense Offline (R$ 18,99) – Strategy
  • Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles (R$ 1,49) – Action
  • League of Stickman 99 – Ninja Arena PVP (Dreamsky) (BRL 0,99) – Action

    • Magnet Balls: Match-Three Physics Puzzle (R$ 0,99)

  • Cooking Love Premium: kitchen, restaurent game (BRL 5,29) – Casual
  • WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy Attack (Premium) (R$ 9,99) – Action

    • Cyber ​​Fighters: Shadow Legends in Cyberpunk City (R$ 2,19) – Action

  • Stories: You Choice (interactive novels) (BRL 18 ,99) – Casual

    • Icon Packs

    • Lines Square – Neon Icon Pack (BRL 5,99)
    • Cuticon Square – Icon Pack (BRL 9,29)
    • Light Pink – Icon Pack (R$ 4,99)
    • Black Army Diamond – Icon Pack (R$ 7,99)
    • Aurum – Icon Pack (BRL 3,99)
    • Oreo 8 – Icon Pack (R$ 3,29)
    • Wenpo – Icon Pack (R$ 2,19)
    • Entiner – Icon Pack (R$ 2,29)
    • Teardrop Black – Icon Pack (BRL 3,99)

