24 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Tuesday (28)
To close the month of September with a flourish, here comes another collection of temporarily free apps for Android this Tuesday (29).
Packages were found 28 of free icons and mobile games on offer for a limited time. Today, it’s the apps that are left out, as no really interesting tool for everyday life has appeared on the Play Store.
Everything on this list has a zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to enjoy soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.
- Stickman Legends: Shadow Fight Offline Games Paid (R$ 2,29) – Action
Magnet Balls: Match-Three Physics Puzzle (R$ 0,99)
Cyber Fighters: Shadow Legends in Cyberpunk City (R$ 2,19) – Action
Icon Packs
- Lines Square – Neon Icon Pack (BRL 5,99)
- Cuticon Square – Icon Pack (BRL 9,29)
- Light Pink – Icon Pack (R$ 4,99)
- Black Army Diamond – Icon Pack (R$ 7,99)
- Aurum – Icon Pack (BRL 3,99)
- Oreo 8 – Icon Pack (R$ 3,29)
- Wenpo – Icon Pack (R$ 2,19)
- Entiner – Icon Pack (R$ 2,29)
- Teardrop Black – Icon Pack (BRL 3,99)
