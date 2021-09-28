google-recognizes-flaws-and-offers-swaps-for-unused-pixel-3-and-3-xl

Google has finally started to recognize one of the most recurrent problems with its devices in the last year, starting to offer cell phone exchange for users who have a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL stuck on Qualcomm’s EDL mode screen and unable to be turned on.

Leak points sensors and new camera functions of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro



Google Pixel 6 Pro appears in benchmark with details of the Tensor chip

Google can launch Pixel tablet with Android 1024 and super thin edges

To recap, about a year ago, several owners of the aforementioned devices started to report the same problem with their devices: cell phones turned off out of nowhere and it was not possible to restart the system again, as everyone was stuck on the EDL screen — which offers the options for reinstalling phone software. When contacting, most received a negative return, as many were already out of the warranty period.

Now, about a year after the appearance of the first cases, the company of Mountain View has finally begun to provide a satisfactory solution to those affected. One of the users who complained about this failure a while ago received an email from Google’s Advanced Hardware Support Team with some instructions for changing the smartphone:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! “A few days ago, I received an email from the Advanced Hardware Support Team saying they wanted to offer me a replacement because they needed to examine some of these devices. I quickly sent my 3XL with a brick and they will send me a replacement device, but I don’t know what model it will be yet.” (Image: Disclosure/Google )1024

Although Google has not revealed what will be the exchange device, it is possible that it will be remanufactured units of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL itself, as the company policy generally follows this way. Considering that they are relatively old devices and that the brand is about to start selling the Pixel 6 line, however, this sudden interest in solving the users’ problem may end up generating marketing for the new products, as they are the models chosen to replace the broken cell phones.

As said, the first case of a “brickado” Pixel 3 or 3 XL unit appeared about a year ago, but since then, many others have continued to appear, with occasional reports on Reddit or Google’s own support platforms.

Source: Gizmochina