xiaomi-brazil-shows-functions-of-its-smart-glasses

A few weeks ago, Xiaomi revealed to the world its smart glasses project under development, reinforcing that the technology industry sees this category as the future of communication. For those who don’t remember, Facebook launched its smart glasses back in September and Apple plans to enter the segment until 2022 with powerful hardware and high-quality construction.

Exactly two weeks after its international presentation, the manufacturer’s national accounts now introduce the Xiaomi Smart Glasses to fans Brazilians, highlighting the accessory, its design and its differentials in a video of almost two minutes.

Featuring the same content as the original video displayed in the Smart Glasses ad, we see Xiaomi enhancing the device’s features, including the ability to make calls, send messages, navigate with GPS, and capture photos and videos through their own glasses.

A microLED technology screen allows users to see icons, text, translated phrases and turn-by-turn navigation interface projected in front of you. Controls are done by voice or by touching the side of the glasses.

Another differential of the accessory is that Xiaomi designed it to be completely independent of the smartphone, which allows all actions available are made even when the user is away from the cell phone.

Although the Xiaomi Smart Glasses prototype was unveiled this month, there is no official launch forecast or final price for the project, so you have to wait future brand information.

And with more and more companies eyeing the segment, it is likely that we will see more options available in the coming years with varying prices, features and styles.

