nasa-shows-incredible-images-of-lava-from-the-cumbre-vieja-volcano-going-into-the-ocean

most amazing volcanoes in the Solar System

Thanks to Operation Land Imager (OLI) aboard LandSat 8, the image reveals the natural colors of lava flowing through communities of El Paraíso and Todoque on the last day 26 of September. As part of this flux has cooled, it appears as a darkened crust on the island’s surface. Furthermore, the OLI made it possible to visualize the volcanic activity through infrared, indicating the hottest parts of the flow.

Lava flowing from the volcano on Monday (Image: Reproduction/LandSat/NASA)

In a note, NASA explained that many of the white rectangular features observed in the images are greenhouses, while the dark green areas are the plantations along the coast of La Palma. “The volcanic plume flowing towards the northeast contains a mixture of ash, sulfur dioxide and other volcanic gases,” the statement added.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

Although volcanic activity has decreased quite a lot in the early hours of last Monday (26), the Cumbre Vieja returned to spewing lava and smoke at the end of the same day. According to experts at the Institute of Volcanology of the Canary Islands (INVOLCAN), the eruption could still last for weeks or even months. Attention is now focused on the encounter of hot lava with the ocean, as it could trigger an explosion of chlorine gas clouds, which could pose a risk to the region.