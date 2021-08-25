Fearful moments in the wild! Roles changed

In South Africa, visitors are given an interesting experience in a special area for lions. People are caged and then giant lions are released. Look what happened in those moments that brought hearts to mouths…

This is a lion-only area in South Africa. The experience offered to visitors is unmatched.

Guests brave enough are put in a cage so they can empathize.

Then giant kitties come to visit them.

Cats, who initially see humans as prey and display aggressive behavior, even respond similarly to domestic cats after a while.

As roles change, visitors have the opportunity to better understand the animals held captive in zoos.

