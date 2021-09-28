how-to-integrate-among-us-with-discord

Among Us (PC | Android | iOS) is one of the biggest names at the moment. The game, released on 2018, gained popularity during the pandemic and reached The Game Awards, one of the biggest awards in the industry, taking two categories, such as Best Multiplayer and Mobile Game.

Tips for playing Among Us on mobile

How to change the name in Among Us

3 Among Us-like games you need to know about

Constantly updated by the developers, the game always presents new features to improve the community experience, one of which makes it possible to integrate the title to Discord. Cantaltech will show you how to do this to actively participate in the community and keep an eye on all the news. Step 1: access the game and click on “Online”.