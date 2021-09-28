How to integrate Among Us with Discord
Among Us (PC | Android | iOS) is one of the biggest names at the moment. The game, released on 2018, gained popularity during the pandemic and reached The Game Awards, one of the biggest awards in the industry, taking two categories, such as Best Multiplayer and Mobile Game.
- Tips for playing Among Us on mobile
- How to change the name in Among Us
- 3 Among Us-like games you need to know about
Constantly updated by the developers, the game always presents new features to improve the community experience, one of which makes it possible to integrate the title to Discord. Cantaltech
will show you how to do this to actively participate in the community and keep an eye on all the news. Step 1:
will show you how to do this to actively participate in the community and keep an eye on all the news.
Step 1:access the game and click on “Online”.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Step 2:
when you open the next screen, look for the question mark in the upper right corner. Step 3:
when clicking a window will appear and at the bottom the Discord symbol, click on it. Step 4:
the player will be taken to the Discord screen where it is possible to integrate Innersloth to the platform. There, directly from the game it is possible to connect to the server Official Discord and participate in the community Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 508698 508698
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Step 2:
when you open the next screen, look for the question mark in the upper right corner. Step 3:
when clicking a window will appear and at the bottom the Discord symbol, click on it. Step 4:
the player will be taken to the Discord screen where it is possible to integrate Innersloth to the platform.
when you open the next screen, look for the question mark in the upper right corner.
Step 3:
when clicking a window will appear and at the bottom the Discord symbol, click on it.
Step 4:
the player will be taken to the Discord screen where it is possible to integrate Innersloth to the platform.
There, directly from the game it is possible to connect to the server Official Discord and participate in the community
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
508698 508698