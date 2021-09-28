How to integrate Among Us with Discord

Among Us (PC | Android | iOS) is one of the biggest names at the moment. The game, released on 2018, gained popularity during the pandemic and reached The Game Awards, one of the biggest awards in the industry, taking two categories, such as Best Multiplayer and Mobile Game.

Constantly updated by the developers, the game always presents new features to improve the community experience, one of which makes it possible to integrate the title to Discord.

will show you how to do this to actively participate in the community and keep an eye on all the news.

Step 1: access the game and click on “Online”.

Click on “Online” to start the process (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 2:

when you open the next screen, look for the question mark in the upper right corner.

When accessing the question mark it is possible to find the Discord symbol (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 3:

when clicking a window will appear and at the bottom the Discord symbol, click on it.

Click on the icon and be directed to the platform (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot )

Step 4:

the player will be taken to the Discord screen where it is possible to integrate Innersloth to the platform.

Don’t miss any more game information through Discord (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

There, directly from the game it is possible to connect to the server Official Discord and participate in the community

