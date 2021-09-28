ps5-digital-or-with-disk:-which-should-you-buy?

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

PS5 Digital or with disk: what changes in design?

You may have read in several places that the only difference between the standard PS5 and the Digital Edition is the presence of a Blu-ray disc drive in the first. This is not technically wrong, but it can lead to some wrong conclusions: there is a visual difference between them, yes. Also, they don’t have the same dimensions and weight.

The standard model is a little taller and deeper than the digital one, as well as being reasonably heavier. While around 600 more grams is not a big problem, anymore Since the console is not portable and will be supported most of the time on a bench, the size difference may be something to take into account, depending on the space you have reserved for the video game.

The PS5 Standard has measures 38 x , 4 x 26 cm (width, height and depth) excluding the base. Under the same conditions, the PS5 Digital measures 38 x 9 .2 x 26 cm. The weights are 4.5 kg and 3.9 kg, respectively. That is, the standard model takes up considerably more space without the base, precisely because of the big difference between the two versions — especially if you use it standing up.

Visually, you can note that the right side of the standard model has a “belly” where the disc tray and player are located. In digital, the design is more harmonious, with both sides mirrored. A small but visible difference. For the rest, really, the two models are the same.

PS5 Digital or with disk: what changes in performance?

Slightly different designs from PS5 models: on the left , the Standard; on the right, the Digital Edition (Image: Playback/Sony)

Absolutely nothing. Both have the same technical specifications and are able to run the games equally. As they have the same processor, GPU and memory, the data processing capacity is the same. Incidentally, all internal components are the same, except for the connectors and other parts involving the disc player.

Both are sold with approximately 1TB of storage, needed to save game progress and to record titles you buy digitally. In the case of the standard PS5, it also copies data from disk to internal space for easy access to information. But you need to keep the physical media to access the game — just like it used to happen on PS4 and PS3.

Both will also log into your account and allow you to enjoy your game library already registered on your PSN profile.

PS5 Digital or with disc: what are the differences?

Both can be used standing or dented (Image : Kerde Severin/Unsplash)

In simple terms, therefore, the PS5 Standard is a little bigger than the PS5 Digital Edition, as it has a kind of “belly” on the right side (or top, if you use it lying down) for the player of Blu-ray discs. The standard model is also heavier than the digital model.

In terms of performance, everything is the same. Both run the same titles with the same processing power, consume basically the same power and are compatible with any digital game that exists on the PSN Store, including a huge part of the catalog originally released for the PS4.

What changes, therefore, is the presence of the disk reader, which allows the PS5 to read and play physical media. This goes for both PS5 games (and PS4 compatibles) and Blu-ray movies and series. But it is almost impossible that, if there is a physical copy, there is no possibility of acquiring the digital version of any game, at least on the PS5. From the PS4, the chance of not having compatibility in this case is also very high.

In other words, you need to choose between having the possibility to play physical media on your console or being restricted to games only digital. Otherwise, it’s exactly the same video game, with no performance advantage for either of them.

PS5 Digital or with disk: which one should you buy?

Quickly, you should only opt for PS5 Standard if you already have a good amount of physical PS4 media at home, since 90% of previous generation titles are compatible with the new . The standard model is also useful in case you use the console as a Blu-ray disc player for your TV, and even in case you have the remote possibility of purchasing physical media in the future.

It is good to remember that, due to retail stock, it is not uncommon to get PlayStation game promotions on the internet, often at prices even below R$ 38. Of course it depends on the title and the time it was released, but you can find some really good ones if you look hard. And it doesn’t even need to be used, I’m talking about brand new Blu-rays.

However, you also need to take into account the fact that the standard model is priced considerably higher than the PS5 Digital. The difference can even reach R$ 1., depending on the period in which you search. However, it is easier to find the PS5 Standard in stock, as the higher price attracts fewer consumers for this model.

Over the past six months, the PS5 Digital has had the best price on a constant range of R$ 3.600 in Brazilian online retail, according to the comparator Zoom pricing. On the other hand, the PS5 Standard had a variation, and it was between R$ 4.900 and R$ 4.600 in the period between April and September.

It is a considerable difference for those who only consider the possibility of buying physical media in the future, even if it is to take advantage of offers. In the end, you would have to purchase a lot of games to compensate. In case you have a fair amount of physical PS4 titles at home and you want to enjoy it all, it might be worth making an account if you buy back all — or most of the ones you plan to replay on PS5 — add more or less than the difference.

