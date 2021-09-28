Netflix renews Sex/Life for season two after bombshell hearing
Adult series success, the original Netflix Sex/Life
- the third series with the best audience in the ranking of streaming originals, only behind Bridgerton
- and The Witcher
- , respectively.
- and The Witcher
Netflix launches in September 509470
Emily in Paris | Netflix reveals season 2 date in new teaser
7 hottest sex scenes from the original Netflix series
Even though the series has moved social networks due to the controversial scene of the third episode (at minutes and 53 seconds), Netflix still ensures that the audience metric counts subscribers who watched two minutes or more of a catalog title. The data even makes Sex/Life
Sex/Life is the story of the unusual love triangle between a woman, her past and her husband, which takes a new look at desire feminine. The plot follows Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi), who lived in New York with her best friend Sasha (Margaret Odette) and worked hard and had even more fun before getting involved with affectionate Cooper (Mike Vogel) and moving to Connecticut. Tired of taking care of young children and driven by nostalgia, Billie writes a diary and fantasizes about the torrid passion she shared with ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos), which she never got over. And the more she rummages in the past, the more she questions her trajectory—until her husband finds the diary.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
The series ended with several tips that give rise to a second season. (Watch out for the spoiler to follow!
Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch Famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!
Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch Famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!
According to DEADLINE, actors Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos and Margaret Odette should return for the second season, with the filming being held again in Toronto, with no scheduled start yet. The first episodes are available on Netflix.
Source: DEADLINE
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.