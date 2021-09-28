netflix-renews-sex/life-for-season-two-after-bombshell-hearing

Sex/Life is the story of the unusual love triangle between a woman, her past and her husband, which takes a new look at desire feminine. The plot follows Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi), who lived in New York with her best friend Sasha (Margaret Odette) and worked hard and had even more fun before getting involved with affectionate Cooper (Mike Vogel) and moving to Connecticut. Tired of taking care of young children and driven by nostalgia, Billie writes a diary and fantasizes about the torrid passion she shared with ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos), which she never got over. And the more she rummages in the past, the more she questions her trajectory—until her husband finds the diary.

The series ended with several tips that give rise to a second season. (Watch out for the spoiler to follow!

) In the last episode, the protagonist decides that she will continue with her marriage, but realizes that she never will. % satisfied with her husband. That’s when she asks Brad to be her lover, leaving the ending completely open. The end of the first season ended up fully open (Image: Disclosure / Netflix) Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch Famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!

According to DEADLINE, actors Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos and Margaret Odette should return for the second season, with the filming being held again in Toronto, with no scheduled start yet. The first episodes are available on Netflix.

