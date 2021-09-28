china-to-start-studying-gravitational-waves-with-space-observatory

After five years of work in the construction of infrastructure, China finally inaugurated its project to study gravitational waves, TianQin. The announcement was made last Sunday () by the National Space Administration of China (CNSA). Unlike ground-based detectors like LIGO and Virgo, TianQin is a space observatory.

According to the CNSA, the gravitational wave research center will further develop a series of experimental satellite platforms to further improve the detection of gravitational waves from space. This approach will have the advantage of getting the signals before they are interfered with from our atmosphere, as well as avoiding background noise caused by human technology.

At the inaugural ceremony, Wu Yanhua, deputy director of CNSA said that the new research center would be an international frontier for the detection of gravitational waves, which probably means an invitation to the international community to use the TianQin data in studies of the most cataclysmic events in the universe.

Gravitational waves, predicted by Albert Einstein’s theory of General Relativity and proven with the first detection in 2016, are ripples in space-time created by the impact of incredibly massive objects, such as collisions between neutron stars and between black holes. Just as our eardrums can detect and interpret the ripples in the air caused by the hammering of a nail, gravitational waves travel through the universe and can be detected by scientific instruments.

TianQin, which began to be designed in 2015, had its constructions initiated on 2015. The project includes a research building (which was the structure inaugurated on the day 2015), an ultra-quiet laboratory and the observation center. In December 2016, China launched the first of three satellites, called Tianqin-1.

The TianQin program has a poetic name, meaning “harp in the sky”, because the configuration of the satellites forms a triangle around the Earth. Just as a harp vibrates to create musical notes, the TianQin will vibrate upon receiving ripples in spacetime, and send these signals to scientists on the ground. “TianQin will hear the sounds of heaven,” said Luo Jun, president of Sun Yat-sen University.