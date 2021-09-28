deathloop-actor-earns-bethesda-executive-ps5

The console has been a promised courtesy by Pete Hines, senior vice president of global marketing at Bethesda and current Microsoft employee, since buying the company responsible for franchises such as The Elder Scrolls in March of this year. Despite working for the brand that owns Xbox, Hines still has some contacts at Sony and guaranteed the delivery of the video game to Kelley’s house.

A special message from the Captain himself, and the voice behind Colt, @Jasonkelley_JK! 😎 pic.twitter.com/uORB9xItw9

— DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) September , 2020