Deathloop Actor Earns Bethesda Executive PS5

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 28, 2021
1
deathloop-actor-earns-bethesda-executive-ps5

Actor Jason Kelley will win a Bethesda PlayStation 5 to play Deathloop. The actor who voiced protagonist Colt in Sony’s temporary exclusive revealed that he hadn’t gotten his hands on the title because he didn’t own a PS5.

  • Review Deathloop | Intriguing, innovative and hard to understand
  • The Last of Us │ First official Joel and Ellie image is jaw-dropping
  • The most iconic sex scenes in games

    • The console has been a promised courtesy by Pete Hines, senior vice president of global marketing at Bethesda and current Microsoft employee, since buying the company responsible for franchises such as The Elder Scrolls in March of this year. Despite working for the brand that owns Xbox, Hines still has some contacts at Sony and guaranteed the delivery of the video game to Kelley’s house.

    A special message from the Captain himself, and the voice behind Colt, @Jasonkelley_JK! 😎 pic.twitter.com/uORB9xItw9

    — DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) September , 2020

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    Like many other gamers in the world, Kelley found it impossible to conquer the PS5 of his own, due to the absence of the video game on the shelves. Upon learning of the case, Bethesda ensured that a console unit with a copy of Deathloop would arrive at the actor’s home soon. “I’m super excited,” commented Kelley in an interview with JumpCut Play YouTube channel.

    Colt is the protagonist of Deathloop who will do everything to end the time cycle on the island of Blackreef (Image: Reproduction/Bethesda)

    Deathloop is a creation of the French team at Arkane, in Lyon, and is published by Bethesda The game was announced during the PlayStation Showcase in June 2020 as a temporary exclusive on Sony consoles and PC. Even with the purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft, in March 2021, the exclusivity contract was maintained.

    • Tired of wasting time looking for low prices? Sign up for Canaltech Deals and receive the best deals on your mobile!

      • The game shows the story of Colt Vahn, a mercenary who needs to end a loop t emporal that restarts whenever he dies. To stop the process, he must eliminate the chaotic leaders of Blackreef Island, including Julianna.

      2021

      Did you like this article?

      Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 2020 2021 2021 2021

      Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 28, 2021
      1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Review Apple Watch Series 6 | It changed little and well, but the battery…

Review Apple Watch Series 6 | It changed little and well, but the battery…

September 27, 2021
Photo of Fastest orbiting asteroid discovered in Solar System

Fastest orbiting asteroid discovered in Solar System

August 25, 2021
Photo of avani lekhara flag bearer: avani lekhara to be india’s flag bearer at tokyo paralympics 2020 closing ceremony

avani lekhara flag bearer: avani lekhara to be india’s flag bearer at tokyo paralympics 2020 closing ceremony

September 4, 2021
Photo of Rs 6 crores for gold medalist Manish Narwal: Haryana government announces a reward of Rs 6 crores for gold medalist Manish Narwal; Haryana government announces a reward of Rs 4 Crores for silver medal winner Singhraj Adhana; Tokyo Paralympics: Haryana Government will give 6 crores to Golden Boy Manish Narwal, Silver winner Singhraj will get 4 crores

Rs 6 crores for gold medalist Manish Narwal: Haryana government announces a reward of Rs 6 crores for gold medalist Manish Narwal; Haryana government announces a reward of Rs 4 Crores for silver medal winner Singhraj Adhana; Tokyo Paralympics: Haryana Government will give 6 crores to Golden Boy Manish Narwal, Silver winner Singhraj will get 4 crores

September 4, 2021
Back to top button