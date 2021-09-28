Deathloop Actor Earns Bethesda Executive PS5
Actor Jason Kelley will win a Bethesda PlayStation 5 to play Deathloop. The actor who voiced protagonist Colt in Sony’s temporary exclusive revealed that he hadn’t gotten his hands on the title because he didn’t own a PS5.
The console has been a promised courtesy by Pete Hines, senior vice president of global marketing at Bethesda and current Microsoft employee, since buying the company responsible for franchises such as The Elder Scrolls in March of this year. Despite working for the brand that owns Xbox, Hines still has some contacts at Sony and guaranteed the delivery of the video game to Kelley’s house.
A special message from the Captain himself, and the voice behind Colt, @Jasonkelley_JK! 😎 pic.twitter.com/uORB9xItw9
— DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) September , 2020