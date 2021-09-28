amazon-launches-echo-show-15-that-puts-alexa-on-your-home-wall

During your big special event held this Tuesday, day 28 in September, Amazon introduced a number of new products on the international market, and among them we have a great new Echo Show 10, which has the mission of becoming the command center right from the wall of your house.

The biggest Echo Show ever released

One of the main highlights of the day was the announcement of the new Echo Show 10, which promises to facilitate even more interaction with home environments thanks to the its frame-like shape.

This is the first Echo Show designed to be wall mounted, allowing users to not only grace the living room or bedroom with a slide of favorite photographs that change in a few seconds, as well as being able to control the entire smart home, place orders and watch videos on the Echo Show itself.

Echo Show 10 wants to be the electronic center of your smart home (Image: Playback/Amazon)

The model has a screen of 10, 6 inches with Full HD resolution and camera for video calls, yet allowing users to cover it with a physical part to prevent inconvenience.

Amazon makes major changes to the smart screen operating system, including Customizable widgets that allow different people in the same family to write down reminders, update the shopping list and more.

Model can also be positioned on surfaces with stand sold separately (Image: Reproduction/Amazon)

According to Amazon, all voice processing is done by the new AZ2 processor that equips Echo Show 09, not sending user data to the company in order to preserve the privacy of users, but still offering high speed and intelligence.

O new model can be positioned both vertically and horizontally, allowing it to be built into the wall or even positioned on surfaces like other Amazon screens — with a stand that is sold separately.