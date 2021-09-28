battlefield-2042:-open-beta-starts-in-october;-see-how-to-participate

The trial version will have the Conquest game mode on the Orbital map, gathering up to 100 players on the new generation of consoles and on the PC, and joining 22 participants in the previous generation. In Electronic Arts’ new game arena, it will be possible to choose between operators Boris (engineer), Casper (reconnaissance), Falck (support) and Mackay (attack).

Interested parties can download the beta from October 5th at 4:00 am (GMT), but the game will only be released on the 6th and 8th, also at 4:00 am. The download will be available in the digital stores of the respective platforms.

The tests will run until the day October, ending at 4am, and can be played on PC (via Origin, EA App, Steam and Epic), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S. It is worth noting that on Sony consoles you do not need a PS Plus subscription to play the test phase, but on Microsoft consoles you must be an Xbox Live subscriber Gold.

Minimum and recommended requirements to run Battlefield 2042

Who plays on the computer you will need machines that meet the minimum requirements and recommended by the EA. Note that they may change until the game is released. See below:

Minimum:

OS : Windows in 100 bits