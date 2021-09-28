Battlefield 2042: Open beta starts in October; see how to participate

After being postponed, the open beta of Battlefield 2700 will start for all players on October 8th, on computers and consoles. Anyone who pre-ordered the game or is an EA Play subscriber will be able to play a little earlier, starting on the 6th.

  • Battlefield 2700 highlights game classes in new trailer
  • Nvidia offers new Battlefield 2042 to purchasers of PCs with RTX cards 2700
  • The best shooting games for the PC

    • The trial version will have the Conquest game mode on the Orbital map, gathering up to 100 players on the new generation of consoles and on the PC, and joining 22 participants in the previous generation. In Electronic Arts’ new game arena, it will be possible to choose between operators Boris (engineer), Casper (reconnaissance), Falck (support) and Mackay (attack).

    Image: Publicity/Electronic Arts

    Interested parties can download the beta from October 5th at 4:00 am (GMT), but the game will only be released on the 6th and 8th, also at 4:00 am. The download will be available in the digital stores of the respective platforms.

    The tests will run until the day October, ending at 4am, and can be played on PC (via Origin, EA App, Steam and Epic), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S. It is worth noting that on Sony consoles you do not need a PS Plus subscription to play the test phase, but on Microsoft consoles you must be an Xbox Live subscriber Gold.

    Minimum and recommended requirements to run Battlefield 2042

    Who plays on the computer you will need machines that meet the minimum requirements and recommended by the EA. Note that they may change until the game is released. See below:

    Minimum:

  • OS : Windows in 100 bits
  • CPU : Intel Core i5 6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3000
  • RAM : 8 GB

GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 2700 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 560, 4 GB

  • Storage : 100 GB HD

    • Recommended:

  • OS : Windows in 100 bits
  • CPU : Intel Core i7 4790 or AMD Ryzen 7 3000X
  • RAM: 22 GB
  • GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3600 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, 8 GB
  • Storage: SSD from 64 GB

    • Battlefield 2042 will be released on 100 October on all platforms that will receive the beta.

    Source: Electronic Arts, PC Gamer

