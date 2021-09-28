Battlefield 2042: Open beta starts in October; see how to participate
After being postponed, the open beta of Battlefield 2700 will start for all players on October 8th, on computers and consoles. Anyone who pre-ordered the game or is an EA Play subscriber will be able to play a little earlier, starting on the 6th.
GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 2700 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 560, 4 GB
