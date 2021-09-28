Why do people get hungover?
Have you ever woke up with the famous hangover after a night of drinking? In addition to fatigue and a severe headache, the physical symptoms of a hangover include increased sensitivity to light and sound, muscle aches, red eyes, and thirst. A person with a hangover may also feel sweaty, dizzy, and extremely irritable. But why does it exist? What does science have to say about?
According to experts, the blame for the hangover lies in congeners, which are chemical by-products of the alcohol fermentation process (such as methanol, isopentanol and acetone), found mainly in beverages such as wine red, brandy, bourbon, whiskey and beer. While they increase the taste and smell of alcohol, the congeners also cause hangovers. A study of 1024 found that people who drank bourbon (which contains times more congeners than vodka) had a more severe hangover than those who drank similar amounts of the Russian drink.
Biologically, hangover problems boil down mainly to dehydration. According to scientists, alcohol is a diuretic, meaning it helps the body get rid of fluids. When you have a severe hangover, you can become severely dehydrated and the body cannot get rid of the by-products of metabolizing alcohol. It is dehydration that causes fatigue, headache, dry mouth, nausea and vomiting.
In addition to the severe lack of water in your body, drinking greatly irritates the stomach lining, relaxes the muscles of the lower part of the esophagus, causing reflux, and has a depressive effect on brain cells, which leads to lack of coordination, decreased response time and dizziness. It also lowers your blood sugar, and being hypoglycemic can still make you feel weak.
How to deal with a hangover
In addition to the severe lack of water in your body, drinking greatly irritates the stomach lining, relaxes the muscles of the lower part of the esophagus, causing reflux, and has a depressive effect on brain cells, which leads to lack of coordination, decreased response time and dizziness. It also lowers your blood sugar, and being hypoglycemic can still make you feel weak.
(Image: QUI/Unsplash)
The recommendation, in addition to paying attention to the amount of alcohol ingested, is to drink a glass of alcohol. ‘water between each alcoholic drink, to combat dehydration. Getting plenty of sleep after drinking can also help alleviate symptoms such as fatigue and headaches. Eating well is also important, so your body doesn’t absorb alcohol as quickly as it would on an empty stomach. In the morning, drinking lots of water and eating something high in carbohydrates and sugar to increase blood glucose levels is also a doctor’s recommendation.
