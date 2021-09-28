why-do-people-get-hungover?

Have you ever woke up with the famous hangover after a night of drinking? In addition to fatigue and a severe headache, the physical symptoms of a hangover include increased sensitivity to light and sound, muscle aches, red eyes, and thirst. A person with a hangover may also feel sweaty, dizzy, and extremely irritable. But why does it exist? What does science have to say about?

According to experts, the blame for the hangover lies in congeners, which are chemical by-products of the alcohol fermentation process (such as methanol, isopentanol and acetone), found mainly in beverages such as wine red, brandy, bourbon, whiskey and beer. While they increase the taste and smell of alcohol, the congeners also cause hangovers. A study of 1024 found that people who drank bourbon (which contains times more congeners than vodka) had a more severe hangover than those who drank similar amounts of the Russian drink.

Biologically, hangover problems boil down mainly to dehydration. According to scientists, alcohol is a diuretic, meaning it helps the body get rid of fluids. When you have a severe hangover, you can become severely dehydrated and the body cannot get rid of the by-products of metabolizing alcohol. It is dehydration that causes fatigue, headache, dry mouth, nausea and vomiting.