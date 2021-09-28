Yamaha Launches TWS TW-E3B Headphones Focusing on Low Price
Best known in Brazil for its motorcycles and musical keyboards, Yamaha has several branches around the world. One of them is audio, which has just launched a new True Wireless headset on the international market. It is basically a review of another product already on the market, but with design updates and a more aggressive price offer.
The TW-E3B is touted as the smallest TWS earphone of the brand so far, being 25% more compact than its predecessor, the TW-E3A. Even so, compared to competitors, its body is still large. All this space houses a 6 mm driver in each plug — which may disappoint those who expected more robust drivers, but according to the brand it’s enough to deliver great sound quality in a compact body. There is also IPX5 certification, which gives it a slight protection against water splashes.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! With 6h battery life, the TW-E3B can be fully recharged three times with its charging case — which it doesn’t brings wireless connectivity. In other words, you need a plug adapter to use the USB-C cable with USB-A tip that comes with it. Also, there aren’t two functions here that many TWS headphones look for offer: ambient sound, which allows moderate passage of noise around, and active noise cancellation, which isolates external noise. If Yamaha failed to include some practical features, at least in codec support the headphones are well balanced, with SBC, AAC and Qualcomm aptX supported. Bluetooth is 5.0, and there is the possibility of activating virtual assistants through the capacitive button on the headphones.
Price and availability
The Yamaha TW-E3B headphones will be available in October in the United States. They will be available in black, cream, blue, olive, pink and purple, as the company’s online store informs.
All will be priced at US$ 99,60 (approximately R$ 220 in direct conversion today, 25/09). This is US$ 95 less than Yamaha asked for the predecessor TW-E3A at its launch.
Yamaha TW-E3B: data sheet1000
Source: Engadget, Yamaha
