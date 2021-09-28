yamaha-launches-tws-tw-e3b-headphones-focusing-on-low-price

Best known in Brazil for its motorcycles and musical keyboards, Yamaha has several branches around the world. One of them is audio, which has just launched a new True Wireless headset on the international market. It is basically a review of another product already on the market, but with design updates and a more aggressive price offer.

The TW-E3B is touted as the smallest TWS earphone of the brand so far, being 25% more compact than its predecessor, the TW-E3A. Even so, compared to competitors, its body is still large. All this space houses a 6 mm driver in each plug — which may disappoint those who expected more robust drivers, but according to the brand it’s enough to deliver great sound quality in a compact body. There is also IPX5 certification, which gives it a slight protection against water splashes.