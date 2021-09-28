Yamaha Launches TWS TW-E3B Headphones Focusing on Low Price

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 28, 2021
1
yamaha-launches-tws-tw-e3b-headphones-focusing-on-low-price

Best known in Brazil for its motorcycles and musical keyboards, Yamaha has several branches around the world. One of them is audio, which has just launched a new True Wireless headset on the international market. It is basically a review of another product already on the market, but with design updates and a more aggressive price offer.

  • Yamaha starts selling its new products headphones with 3D Audio
  • Audio-Technica launches ATH-S headphones60 BT with autonomy of up to 60 hours
  • Review JBL Partybox | Monstrous in power and price

    • The TW-E3B is touted as the smallest TWS earphone of the brand so far, being 25% more compact than its predecessor, the TW-E3A. Even so, compared to competitors, its body is still large. All this space houses a 6 mm driver in each plug — which may disappoint those who expected more robust drivers, but according to the brand it’s enough to deliver great sound quality in a compact body. There is also IPX5 certification, which gives it a slight protection against water splashes.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    With 6h battery life, the TW-E3B can be fully recharged three times with its charging case — which it doesn’t brings wireless connectivity. In other words, you need a plug adapter to use the USB-C cable with USB-A tip that comes with it.

    Also, there aren’t two functions here that many TWS headphones look for offer: ambient sound, which allows moderate passage of noise around, and active noise cancellation, which isolates external noise.

    If Yamaha failed to include some practical features, at least in codec support the headphones are well balanced, with SBC, AAC and Qualcomm aptX supported. Bluetooth is 5.0, and there is the possibility of activating virtual assistants through the capacitive button on the headphones.

    Price and availability

    The Yamaha TW-E3B headphones will be available in October in the United States. They will be available in black, cream, blue, olive, pink and purple, as the company’s online store informs.

    All will be priced at US$ 99,60 (approximately R$ 220 in direct conversion today, 25/09). This is US$ 95 less than Yamaha asked for the predecessor TW-E3A at its launch.

    Yamaha TW-E3B: data sheet1000
  • Phone weight: 5 grams (each);
  • Format: intraauricular
  • Microphones: 2 ;
  • Drivers: 6 mm;
  • Codecs: SBC, AAC, and aptX;
  • Autonomy: 6 hours, 18 overtime with a case;
  • Extras: IPX5 and Bluetooth 5.0 certification, activation of virtual assistants;
  • Colors: black, cream, blue, olive, pink and purple;

    • Source: Engadget, Yamaha

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    1000 1000

    1000

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 28, 2021
    1

    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Bipedal dinosaurs wagging their tails to walk better, study says

    Bipedal dinosaurs wagging their tails to walk better, study says

    September 27, 2021
    Photo of 007: No Time to Die │ Release date, trailers, what to expect and more

    007: No Time to Die │ Release date, trailers, what to expect and more

    August 28, 2021
    Photo of iPhone 13 Pro Max beats Galaxy S21 Ultra reload speed in test

    iPhone 13 Pro Max beats Galaxy S21 Ultra reload speed in test

    September 25, 2021
    Photo of Responsible for documentary O Caso Evandro launches new podcast on Globoplay

    Responsible for documentary O Caso Evandro launches new podcast on Globoplay

    September 20, 2021
    Back to top button