microsoft-store-opens-doors-for-third-party-app-stores-in-windows-11

Microsoft confirmed this Tuesday (28) that the Microsoft Store will feature apps from third-party stores, such as Amazon Appstore and Epic Games, in the coming months. This was a move by the company since the announcement of the reformulation, but with more consistent contours from now on.

This news was confirmed by the general manager of the Microsoft Store, Giorgio Sardo, to The Verge website. According to the executive, third-party store apps will have a page with product details, which will be found by searching by keywords or by browsing, as is the case with the others. “Today, we are sharing that Amazon and Epic Games will be bringing their showcase apps to the Microsoft Store in the coming months, and we look forward to welcoming other stores in the future as well.”

With the confirmation, Microsoft’s good neighbor policy is clear, in bringing consolidated platforms in the market to its side. The full review of the Windows Store should offer a closer experience than the user is already used to it, instead of that old and shabby model from the old Microsoft Store.

One of the positive factors is the full transfer of 80% of revenue from the sale of apps and the possibility of using alternative payment platforms . However, as already revealed, this release will not apply to games, so it is unlikely that people will be able to download Fortnite and pay for skins through the official Windows store.

More stores coming soon

Another negotiation in progress since June, as anticipated by head of Windows Panos Panay, is to bring Steam and other platforms, especially games, to the new virtual store. It’s still unclear where this is, after all, Steam’s main market is precisely games, which can be taxed if they use the Microsoft payment system.

Microsoft’s commitment it’s about delivering a kind of one-stop shop, in which everything you want will be available, even if it’s just a direct link. The ideal scenario, obviously, would be to free people from downloading dozens of online stores to be able to enjoy their favorite game or download that application used in their daily lives, but it is still a great advance to have everything accessible in a simpler way.