ind vs eng predicted xi: india vs england 3rd test headingley probable playing xi both teams, ravichandran ashwin set to play in leeds: Will Ashwin get a chance today? Know about India-England probable XI

Third Test between India and England From today at Headingley

The third Test match of the series between the Indian cricket team and England (Ind vs Eng 3rd Test) will be played at Headingley Ground in Leeds from Wednesday. Team India, who registered a thrilling win at Lord’s, can include match-winning spinner R Ashwin in the playing XI for the third Test.

On the eve of the third Test match, captain Virat Kohli said that he was surprised to see the pitch at Headingley. Team India was hoping to get a green top at Headingley but there is no grass on the wicket. In such a situation, the team management can consider feeding Ashwin.

Indian team can enter this test match with 3 pacers and 2 spinners. Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah are set to play in the pacers. Ashwin can be included in the playing XI in place of Ishant Sharma.

On the other hand, the team of host England (India vs England 3rd Test Probable XI) is currently troubled by the injury of its players. Pacer Mark Wood has already been ruled out of the third Test. In such a situation, in place of injured Wood in England’s playing XI, Shakib Mahmood can be given a chance in the playing XI. Apart from this, either Ollie Pope or David Malan can get a place in the playing XI.

Team India Probable Playing XI:

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj.

England’s Probable Playing XI:

Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, David Malan/Oli Pope, Joe Root (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Olly Robinson, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, James Anderson.