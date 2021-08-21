Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan ready for aerial fire, Dhoni’s first clash with CSK for Mumbai Indians

Abu Dhabi

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians do not want to leave any stone unturned for their sixth and third successive title. That is why preparations have started for the second phase of IPL 2021 going to be held in UAE.

Team training has started at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Mumbai franchise posted videos and pictures of players on social media and supported staff training under lights. The Indian team members arrived in Abu Dhabi on 13 August and completed their one-week quarantine.

Left-handed batsman Ishan Kishan was seen practicing a scoop shot. A picture of Zaheer Khan, Director of Cricket Operations, was visible with fielding coach James Payment.

The franchise summarized their training in a video on social media, captioning, ‘First day of work in 55 seconds! Activate your notifications and stay tuned with us.

Earlier, the team was also seen in a video, playing pool volleyball after the end of its quarantine period. The title of this video was ‘Dive straight to pool volleyball as soon as you leave the quarantine.’

Apart from Kishan, the clip also featured Piyush Chawla, Aditya Tare and Dhaval Kulkarni. Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on September 19 in the first match of the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE. Mumbai are fourth in the points table with eight points from seven matches.