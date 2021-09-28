How to put Google Chrome incognito password on mobile
Recently, Google announced a series of new features for Google Chrome (Android | iOS | Mac | Windows) designed to make browsing even safer. One of the new functions is the blocking of anonymous tabs through biometrics, thus preventing curious people from knowing what you previously accessed on your cell phone.
For now, the feature can be used in the version of Chrome for iPhones with Touch ID and Face ID. As this is a newly released feature, not everyone yet has access to it through browser settings. But don’t worry, there’s a trick that can get around this.
Step 1: Open the Google Chrome app on the iPhone. If there is no tab open, tap the button to open a new tab.
Open a new one tab in Chrome on iPhone to enable the settings options (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 2: touch the icon of three dots, in the lower right corner of the screen.
Open the settings drop-down menu to access the privacy options (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 3: Go to “Settings”.
Tap “Settings” to change anonymous browsing options in C hrome (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 4: Select “Privacy”.
Step 5: Enable the option “Block anonymous tabs when closing Chrome” and authorize the phone to use biometrics. Enable this key so that Chrome will ask for Face ID or Touch ID when opening mode anonymous in Chrome (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 6: finish by selecting “OK” at the top right of the window. Ready! From now on, every time you close Chrome and go back to the app in incognito mode, you will need to unlock the browser using the iPhone’s Touch ID or Face ID. When opening a new tab or when accessing Chrome’s incognito mode for the first time, you will need to use your Touch ID or Face ID. iPhone (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
If you haven’t seen the options described above, there is a way to anticipate the feature on your smartphone. Just follow the instructions below. Step 1: open the app from Google Chrome on the iPhone and go to the page “chrome://flags” (without quotes). Step 2: with the browser settings site loaded, tap the search field at the top of the page and search for “incognito” (without quotes). Step 3: Find the function “Device Authentication for Incognito” (“A device authentication in anonymous tab”, in free translation) and check “Enable” to enable it. After that, restart the Chrome app.
If you haven’t seen the options described above, there is a way to anticipate the feature on your smartphone. Just follow the instructions below.
Step 1: open the app from Google Chrome on the iPhone and go to the page “chrome://flags” (without quotes).
Step 2: with the browser settings site loaded, tap the search field at the top of the page and search for “incognito” (without quotes).
Step 3: Find the function “Device Authentication for Incognito” (“A device authentication in anonymous tab”, in free translation) and check “Enable” to enable it.
After that, restart the Chrome app.
Check “Enable” for biometric mode lock anonymous Google is activated (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 4: Open the Chrome app and tap the three dots, in the lower right corner of the screen.
After closing the Chrome app, go back to the browser to access the settings (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 5: go to “Settings”.
Step 6: Select "Privacy". Step 5: Enable the option "Block anonymous tabs when closing Chrome".
Step 6 : tap “OK” in the upper right corner to complete the procedure. It is made! All tabs opened in Chrome incognito mode will be protected by biometrics every time you close the browser app. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Step 6: Select “Privacy”.
Step 5: Enable the option “Block anonymous tabs when closing Chrome”.
Check the blue key of the option to release it in the browser (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 6 : tap “OK” in the upper right corner to complete the procedure.
It is made! All tabs opened in Chrome incognito mode will be protected by biometrics every time you close the browser app.
