Recently, Google announced a series of new features for Google Chrome (Android | iOS | Mac | Windows) designed to make browsing even safer. One of the new functions is the blocking of anonymous tabs through biometrics, thus preventing curious people from knowing what you previously accessed on your cell phone.

For now, the feature can be used in the version of Chrome for iPhones with Touch ID and Face ID. As this is a newly released feature, not everyone yet has access to it through browser settings. But don’t worry, there’s a trick that can get around this.

How to put Google Chrome incognito password on mobile

Step 1: Open the Google Chrome app on the iPhone. If there is no tab open, tap the button to open a new tab.

Open a new one tab in Chrome on iPhone to enable the settings options (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 2: touch the icon of three dots, in the lower right corner of the screen.

Open the settings drop-down menu to access the privacy options (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: Go to “Settings”.

Tap “Settings” to change anonymous browsing options in C hrome (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4: Select “Privacy”.